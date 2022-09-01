The Derry Township Municipal Authority board agreed to let its manager pursue two grant opportunities for upgrading its aging fleet of vehicles and repairing a roof.
Manager Renee McCracken asked the board to move forward with three grant requests but only two were brought forth for a vote and approved.
The first State Local Shares Assessment Grant will seek $46,300 for a new Ford F150 truck. The authority would like to replace its 2008 Ford F350 due to its age and the low miles per gallon it gets. McCracken said it has four trucks in its fleet and the F350 gets almost nine miles per gallon.
The second grant will seek $6,000 to repair the rubber roof at the Brenizer pump station. The authority has been battling issues with the roof for some time, according to McCracken. While those issues have been resolved, the repair would provide a more permanent solution.
A third proposal sought $19,500 for an automated sampler system. The system would free up eight hours of work for one DTMA employee who collects the samples. The new system would collect and read samples every hour.
Board member Joe Dixon suggested the authority consider buying the sample system from its funds since the expected return in labor costs would outweigh the price in a short amount of time. The third resolution was scrapped and the board asked McCracken to bring more information to next month’s meeting for purchasing the system.
Work is steadily continuing on the Keystone State Park project, according to the authority’s engineer, Ed Schmitt.
So far the project is set to go up to Oasis Road but if given the go-ahead, the authority has enough funding in the project to go farther.
The board approved payment No. 13 of the project, paying Gibson-Thomas and S&E Utility Contracting a total of $85,200.68.
Dixon asked what systems are in place to notify residents all of their concerns and fixes have been handled after the park project is completed.
“We want to be transparent about (the process),” Dixon said.
Schmitt said there is no system in place because of a two-year bond in place to fix maintenance issues from the work or if it crops up in the future. The two-year clock starts once Gibson-Thomas issues the contractor a completion date for the project, he said.
The authority board informally agreed to a plan proposed by the owners of Kelly Village Mobile Home Court to repair line issues found during a previous inspection. It also agreed to tap into an existing manhole so DTMA can install a monitor at a later date or build a new one if the existing manholes were not viable.
Dixon asked the board’s engineer and solicitor if there was any potential for liability if the authority agreed to the plan instead of requiring all new lines to be placed.
Schmitt told the board since the system is privately owned, he views it as comparable to a home system where the owner is responsible.
McCracken’s suggestion to the board was to require the owners to replace all lines to ensure no leaks or issues in the future.
“We’re ensuring that it’s water tight,” McCracken said. “It just ensures these things are taken care of now instead of waiting when there are more issues down the line.”
McCracken’s recommendation was in line with past decisions for similar properties, she said.
The DTMA will reinspect the lines once they are fixed along with other lines on the property that were not originally inspected. The authority has never charged for re-inspection in the past and would not be doing so with the property as well, McCracken told the board.
Along with not requiring the entire system to be replaced, the board members said they were not in favor of requiring pressure and air testing of the system once it is completed.
The board’s solicitor, Bill McCabe, said once he is notified that all the corrections have been made and cleared by the authority, he would issue a no lien letter.
Although board members said they would agree to the owner’s plans, no formal vote was taken to officially accept it.
The DTMA will hold its next meeting 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
