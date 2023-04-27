The Derry Township Municipal Authority reviewed a pair of documents Wednesday that date back to the ’90s as it reviews agreements with outside agencies.
The municipal authority has two agreements, one with Torrance State Hospital, and the other with the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the board’s solicitor, William McCabe, provided copies for the members to reference.
McCabe provided the copies as the state hospital looks to upgrade its sewage treatment plant, which the DTMA uses for some customers in the area.
The 1999 agreement, which had an initial five-year term, has been extended annually by the parties. It outlines responsibilities, formulas for rates the DTMA is charged and rules for ending the agreement or having the municipal authority take over the operation of the plant.
McCabe said he was surprised by how thorough the agreement was and the protections afforded to the municipal authority.
McCabe and the authority’s engineers have been reviewing the agreement, which states the DTMA is responsible for a portion of the project’s costs, which would be similar to its percentage of operational costs.
“The other thing that is interesting is that it states the parties shall jointly estimate the cost of the capital contribution,” McCabe said.
He added that if the estimated cost is considered too high for the authority, it could end the agreement so long as it had an alternative sewage treatment plan.
Authority officials also reviewed a 1990 agreement with the MABD for meter readings within the borough.
The DTMA has 941 customers who have their meters read by MABD employees. Those readings cost $3,813, which Authority Manager Owen Meyer said is quite high.
Meyer told the board he would like to renegotiate that agreement once MABD Manager Ronnie Seich Jr. settles into the position. Seich took over the job at MABD last month.
Meyer said the agreement also needs to be reviewed by the board’s solicitor because a lot of the language is outdated.
Ed Schmitt, the board’s engineer with Gibson-Thomas Engineering, reported that he plans to have Plum Contracting back at Keystone State Park to finish its portion of the trail project.
Schmitt said weather conditions have improved, drying out the area so contractors can get equipment down there safely.
Once back to work, the contractors should take about two months to finish up, Schmitt said.
The board also approved two purchases Wednesday. The municipal authority will replace the roof at the Brenizer pump station. The cost will be $3,188 and the work will be done by Clem’s Roofing.
The board also authorized Meyer to purchase a new pump for the Dogwood station. The municipal authority did not need to seek bids for the item since it is being purchased through COSTARS, a state purchasing co-op. The pump will cost the authority $29,714.
The DTMA will hold its next meeting 5:30 p.m. May 24.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
