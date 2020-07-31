Plans are in place for Torrance State Hospital to update its sewage treatment plant.
Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) Manager Carol L. Henderson said the project, which is in the preliminary stages, has a cost of roughly $6.9 million. She noted about 650 DTMA customers are serviced through the sewage plant, which also provides service to the state-run mental health facility.
While the authority will put an undisclosed amount into the project, which is tied to a previous agreement with Torrance related to capital improvements at the facility, Henderson said specific details have yet to be ironed out.
“It has been the standard practice that we would pass along any capitol project costs to the ratepayers of that particular service area; however, the authority has been moving towards a more uniform model for rate structures. This will be considered by the board, understanding that we just received notice of the improvements at Torrance,” she said in an email.
Henderson said the authority will review the project. DTMA, however, won’t be involved in the project’s construction or bid process, which is being done through the state.
In other business at Wednesday’s authority board meeting, Henderson said she plans to retire as manager next year, effective Aug. 4, 2021. She has led the authority for eight years.
“We have a good board with very little issues and I have great people here; seven people who make my job very easy,” she said.
Henderson said the authority board is formulating a plan regarding her successor.
In other business:
- Because of coronavirus concerns, the authority office along Route 982 in New Derry remains closed to the public. It has been closed to customers since March. Henderson praised ratepayers for their cooperation and noted customers can still make payments at the drop-off box in front of the building, among other methods;
- The board approved work totaling about $3,500 for the installation of a walk-up security window at the authority office;
- Because of the pandemic, Henderson said matters tied to the Keystone State Park sanitary sewer/trail project, including bid and PennVEST (Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority) loan items, have been extended.
