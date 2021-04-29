The Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board on Wednesday approved to apply for grant funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to construct one of two large bridges tied to the sanitary sewer and trail project connecting Keystone State Park to the authority’s New Alexandria treatment plant.
In all, the authority is seeking $768,400 in grant funding for the project's south bridge.
"We're just asking for money right now," authority engineer Ed Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said.
DTMA Manager Carol Henderson told the board that money the authority is planning to put into the project is considered part of the local grant match. The authority has already committed $474,000 in matching state Community Conservation Partnerships Program funds.
Schmitt previously said there will be an opportunity to have both large bridges funded down the line.
Last month, the authority board awarded just over $2.49 million in bids for the construction of the project's sewer line and several small bridges along with pump station work.
The DTMA in November rejected initial project bids, citing the high cost for the two large bridges, which will cross the Loyalhanna Creek.
Schmitt noted that bids for the trail portion of the project likely won’t be awarded until next year. The trail component of the project is fully funded, with funding provided through three separate state grants.
The Keystone trail has been touted as a “pivot point” in a still-developing north-central Pennsylvania trail network, as the 3.88-mile trek between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria will connect with the Legion-Keener Park trail in Latrobe, the partially constructed Little Crabtree Creek Trail that will connect with Twin Lakes Park, and the proposed Loyalhanna Lake Trail that will connect with the Bush Recreation Area in Loyalhanna.
The Keystone Park portion of the trail — called the Loyalhanna Trail — will follow gravity sewage lines proposed to be part of the sanitary sewage portion of the project.
Henderson said previously that the sanitary sewage project includes 31 customers along with tap-ins at Keystone State Park.
The authority board on Wednesday also approved a resolution for a $1.49 million loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST), with a scheduled closing date of June 2, to help cover the sanitary sewer portion of the project. The amount needed is significantly less than a previously approved 20-year, $1.77-million PennVEST loan for the project.
In order to cover the loan, Henderson previously proposed small monthly fees for the authority’s roughly 4,500 customers. Thanks to a $100,000 contribution from the Derry Township Supervisors, customers won’t see any added costs until the fourth year of the proposed plan, where the entire customer base would pay an extra 29 cents per month. That rate jumps to 54 cents per month in year five, then stabilizes at 61 cents per month in years six through 20. Under the proposed plan, the total cost for each DTMA customer over the loan’s 20 years is $120.
The state loan is designated for the construction of a new sewage collection system to serve residents in the Oasis and Lower Flowers Road areas and connect the state park, located in Derry Township, to the New Alexandria treatment plant. The project will also tackle health-related issues with malfunctioning on-lot systems in the area.
The existing Keystone Park sewer system is about 60 years old and has outlived its useful life, according to project engineers.
A project-related agreement between the DTMA and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is initially for 30 years, with an additional one-year term thereafter. Plans are to complete the project within two years, per the agreement.
The agreement consists of the DCNR paying the authority a previously agreed upon, one-time fee of $600,000, with part of that payment for fees for 25 existing tap-ins. As part of the pact, the authority has agreed to provide five additional tap-ins, though DCNR currently has no plans to add additional EDUs (Equivalent Dwelling Units).
Also Wednesday, Schmitt said a sewer line extension project along Chappell Way is ready to bid, with bids scheduled to open May 18. He noted that five of the eight rights-of-ways tied to the project have been acquired to date. Former state Rep. Joseph Petrarca previously announced that the township received $100,000 in funds, through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), to extend sewer lines along the roadway to provide access to the public sewer system for 11 homes.
In other business at Wednesday's meeting:
- Authority solicitor Bill McCabe said there will be three condemnations as part of the Keystone project;
- The authority board approved a fee amount with Greensburg-based DeBernardo, Antoniono, McCabe & Davis, P.C to close the Keystone project PennVEST loan at a cost not to exceed $15,000, and a fee for related services with Clark Hill PLC at a cost of $25,000, not to exceed $29,000;
- Henderson said the authority is preparing notices to connect customers who are part of a sanitary sewer line extension along Peach Hollow Road;
- The board held an executive session Wednesday for personnel matters.
