The Derry Township Municipal Authority unanimously approved seeking a new energy supplier contract Wednesday in order to lock in a rate before an expected price hike.
The municipal authority has its electricity supplied by West Penn Power, but it will be raising its rate to $0.109 per kilowatt hour in June.
Authority Manager Owen Meyer has been working with two utility brokerages to find the best rate for the DTMA. Earlier this week, he provided the municipal authority’s solicitor with proposed 18-month contracts for review.
Details of the contracts were not provided, but the DTMA board authorized Meyer to select the contract with “the best rate and service for the authority.” Should the contract review find a sufficient supplier, details of the contract will be available at the next authority meeting.
The municipal authority hasn’t had a contract for its electricity since 2020. Instead, it has been going with whatever rate changes West Penn Power settled on for its customers, Meyer said.
Board Chairman Dan Duralia said he and the board trust Meyer and solicitor William McCabe to find the best provider. He added that even if the rate is only three or four cents cheaper, the savings would be significant.
Meyer said brokers with both firms have been great to work with so far and have provided answers to all of his questions throughout the process.
The municipal authority board unanimously decided to no longer pursue a line of credit for emergency use. Meyer has been working with the authority’s accountant over the past few months to get a handle on the authority’s financial position.
The line of credit was originally pursued because the DTMA had found itself at times paying for contracted services out of its own coffers for projects that were being funded by grants. The authority was reimbursed for all of those payments, typically from the state, but at times those payments were delayed due to required inspections by those entities.
Meyer said he feels much more “comfortable” about where the authority is now.
“I am comfortable with it, but just keep in mind if we’re going to do another project, I think it’s something we should revisit,” Meyer said.
One of the bigger factors in deciding not to pursue the line of credit were the costs and interest for a product it may not need. The DTMA would have to pay around $2,750 in fees, and interest on the money borrowed was fixed at 8.5%.
“It won’t take us long to get a line of credit if we need it, and the rates might be better,” said Pat DiCesere, DTMA vice chairman.
The board continued discussion related to the Torrance State Hospital sewage treatment plant project. No new estimates on costs or rates were provided to the board by the state hospital.
Meyer did provide the board with up-to-date figures on how much sewage is pumped into the system by the authority. Both the DTMA and Torrance are the biggest users of the systems. Both entities have an agreement dating back to 1999 that outlines improvement and capital project responsibilities. Those formulas are based on usage.
Meyer told the board that current rates put the DTMA’s usage between 51% and 58% depending on factors like the inclusion of sewage run through the Dogwood station.
Original figures put the DTMA’s usage at around 65%, but recent work by the municipal authority has been able to reduce that percentage.
The board agreed it wants to see updated numbers provided by the state hospital on construction costs and expected usage fees before it makes a decision.
Should the authority find the usage rates to be extremely high, it would be allowed to terminate the 1999 agreement so long as it has another adequate sewage treatment plan in place. The DTMA could also offer to take over the operation of the sewage treatment plant, reversing the roles of the agreement and providing an opportunity for system expansion.
The DTMA will hold its next meeting 5:30 p.m. June 28 at the Derry Township Municipal Authority building.
