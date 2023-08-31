Derry Township Municipal Authority

The Derry Township Municipal Authority will purchase a new blower as it waits to hear if its grant application for two more blowers is approved. The blowers are for the New Alexandria plant and help with aeration of wastewater.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

The Derry Township Municipal Authority is moving forward with the purchase of a new process control blower at its New Alexandria plant.

The purchase will be the start of replacing three aging blowers that have been working near their maximum capacity. That strain has led to recent problems and equipment downtime.

