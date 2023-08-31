The Derry Township Municipal Authority is moving forward with the purchase of a new process control blower at its New Alexandria plant.
The purchase will be the start of replacing three aging blowers that have been working near their maximum capacity. That strain has led to recent problems and equipment downtime.
The new blowers will be larger so they’re not constantly strained. The municipal authority uses blowers in its system for aeration of its wastewater, which assists treatment.
The sewage treatment plant has three blowers. Back in June, the authority repaired the smaller one.
The first blower will cost the authority $47,278 to purchase and another $12,391 to have it installed. But the DTMA won’t see that blower for some time as it will take about 20 weeks for it to be delivered, according to DTMA’s manager, Owen Meyer.
The authority will have to put up 20% of the cost as a downpayment with the other 80% paid at a later date.
The municipal authority also applied for a grant through the statewide Local Share Account (LSA) program for funds to purchase the other two blowers.
Meyer told the board back in June that having a blower fail and not be replaced could result in a number of violations with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Board member Ellen Keefe agreed that it shouldn’t wait to buy the first blower considering the long lead times for it to arrive.
“If you wait any longer and it goes down then we’re really screwed,” Keefe said.
Along with the long wait time, the board also agreed that it didn’t expect the cost to drop either.
The DTMA is also continuing its monitoring of hydrogen sulfide levels at the New Alexandria plant. The testing was at the request of DEP after it received odor complaints.
The DTMA began monitoring the situation with monthly tests and treating the wastewater with calcium nitrate. At the request of DEP, the municipal authority has begun 24-hour monitoring which will last three weeks.
The monitoring reports and the DTMA’s monthly tests will be used by DEP to decide on future actions. The DTMA will also receive treatment options from the third party conducting the monitoring, Meyer said.
Since it began treating the wastewater with calcium nitrate, the DTMA has not received further complaints. The levels of hydrogen sulfide have also not affected the plant’s operation, Meyer said.
Before adjourning for an executive session to review a draft letter from the board’s solicitor regarding potential litigation, the board approved two requisitions for the Keystone State Park Project.
Most of the two payments – that total $88,707.25 – will be used to reimburse the DTMA which already paid the contractors for the work.
The DTMA will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day. Payments will be due Sept. 5 and the office will be open.
The DTMA will hold its next meeting 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27, at its office located at 5760 Route 982, Derry Township.
