The Derry Township Municipal Authority has some equipment in need of repair, but it’s hoping a state grant could soften the financial blow.

The DTMA board gave its manager, Owen Meyer, the green light Wednesday to pursue a state grant for equipment purchases. The grant allows for purchases between $60,000 to $140,000, and there is no required match by the authority.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.