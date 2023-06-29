The Derry Township Municipal Authority has some equipment in need of repair, but it’s hoping a state grant could soften the financial blow.
The DTMA board gave its manager, Owen Meyer, the green light Wednesday to pursue a state grant for equipment purchases. The grant allows for purchases between $60,000 to $140,000, and there is no required match by the authority.
But the timing of the grant comes at a time when applying for the grant and what the DTMA would like to purchase could be a gamble.
The deadline for applications is July 31, and it could take around five months to be awarded, according to Dan Schmitt, an engineer with Gibson-Thomas Engineering.
“It’s a pretty simple application process,” Schmitt said. “We had some ideas, whether it be utility trucks or whatnot, that we could throw in there and see what happens.”
But the DTMA has a need for some of the equipment now, and the grant does not allow an agency to expend funds prior to being awarded the money.
One of the larger pieces it is seeking is an equalization blower for its sewage treatment plant. While the blower is the right size for the plant, it is working at its maximum limit and has caused problems in the past, Meyer said.
Meyer would like to replace the blower with a slightly larger one, which will reduce strain on the system and potentially fewer problems down the line.
The board asked Meyer if it was possible to wait and see if it is awarded the grant. Meyer said it is still running and has been for 11 years. Should there be any issue, the board has instructed Meyer not to wait around for grant money.
A failure of the blower could result in a number of violations with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Meyer said. The exact size and frequency of any potential fines were unknown, but Meyer said he knows they can be a few thousand dollars.
There are also delays in manufacturing, delivery and installation, he added.
The DTMA has already received one quote for the blower in the amount of $29,100, but that did not include installation, Meyer said. It may be possible for the municipal authority to install the equipment on its own, but Meyer told the board he would have to further investigate.
The board directed Meyer and Schmitt to develop a list of equipment for the grant and get the application ready for its next meeting. Along with the blower, the DTMA would also like to purchase a backup generator for its Keystone State Park station. A full list of items is expected for the next meeting.
In the meantime, if the DTMA is able to order the blower without spending any money, it will do so in the hopes that the grant funding and delivery of the blower line up.
It’s a $29,100 free bet the board is willing to take. Board Chairman Dan Duralia said the municipal authority was already planning on spending the money, so there isn’t a lot of risk.
“We just want to make sure we can coincide with this grant, too, because we might end up getting lucky with both of them,” Duralia said.
In other business, the DTMA approved a cost-savings change order that reduces a current contract by $1,567.62. The savings was due to less material being needed on the Chappell Way project.
The board also approved a payment of $7,337.26 to Supancic Excavating for paving work on state Route 982. Although the final payment, there is still an 18-month maintenance bond should any issue arise. Before approving the payment, Meyer told the board he did a walkthrough to ensure everything was up to par.
“We looked at the manholes and things,” Meyer said. “I’m happy with it.”
The DTMA will also see additional savings in August after it entered into an electric service agreement with IGS Energy. The municipal authority will pay around $0.69 per kilowatt hour – a savings of about $0.04 compared to its current rate.
The DTMA will hold its next meeting 5 p.m. July 26.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
