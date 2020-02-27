Progress is being made on a pair of regulation-related issues tied to the proposed trail and sanitary sewer project between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria Borough, Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. engineer Ed Schmitt said at Wednesday’s Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board meeting.
Gibson-Thomas is still waiting for approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for an easement tied to the trail work. On that end, Schmitt told the board last month that a recent search as part of the Pennsylvania Natural Diversity Inventory (PNDI) — a state review process to screen development and excavation work for potential environmental conflicts — did not show the endangered Indiana bat within the scope of the Keystone project area.
However, Schmitt said Army Corps officials also conducted a national search and noted the Indiana bat could be in the area.
Schmitt said that the project has received a “favorable” comment from a separate wildlife agency not tied to the state’s Fish and Boat Commission.
“They felt the PNDI review we did would have been adequate,” he said. “They feel the bats are not an issue, but we have to get that in writing.”
If the bats are in a specific location, trees can only be removed in that space during a span from November to March, he said. The authority said last month it hopes to acquire an easement by March 31 and begin removing trees that need to be cleared for the project to proceed.
With an easement in place, DTMA manager Carol L. Henderson said the authority can hire a local company to knock down the trees and perform clearing and grubbing work at a later date.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the small, brown-colored bat is found in low numbers throughout much of the eastern United States. In Pennsylvania, Indiana bats are now known to hibernate in 18 sites in 11 counties. Based on recent surveys conducted by Game Commission biologists, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that about 1,000 Indiana bats hibernate in the Keystone State.
The Indiana bat item, Schmitt noted, was added as a special condition to the agreement for Army Corps-owned property to be used for the sewer and trail project.
Another issue the authority is working to address comes from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, through the state Department of Environmental Protection, which said several bridges crossing the Loyalhanna Creek as part of the project may need to be heightened to improve water rescue access.
Over the past month, Schmitt said engineers have been working on proposed adjustments to bridge height elevations.
“Physically, we can raise the bridges, but we want to raise them within reason so we don’t blow costs out of the water,” he said. “Also, when we raise them, the slopes coming into the bridges affect the trail, so we want to make sure we stay within the right-of-ways and any wetlands.
“We’re trying to work with them. If we make the bridge too big, it gets overly expensive and it goes outside of the footprint we already agreed upon.”
Added Schmitt: “All our comments are in with the Army Corps relative to (the bat and boat issues). We’re waiting for the Fish and Boat Commission to react to our responses” on the boat issue.
Even with the regulatory issues, Schmitt hopes to put the sewer portion of the project out for bid soon.
As of July, the latest figures from Gibson-Thomas include 62 equivalent dwelling units as part of the sanitary sewage project, including 37 nearby homes and 25 properties owned by the state park.
According to figures provided by the engineering firm, the project carries a total cost of just over $4.6 million.
The trail component of the project is fully funded and has a price tag of $2,009,200, with funding provided through three separate state grants. The sanitary sewer portion of the project has a cost of $2,602,060, with $600,000 in funding being provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and another $474,000 in matching state Community Conservation Partnerships Program funds.
To help cover the sanitary sewer portion project, DTMA previously approved a 20-year, $1.77 million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) loan for the project.
The state loan is designated for the construction of a new sewage collection system to serve residents in the Oasis and Lower Flowers Road areas and connect the state park, located in Derry Township, to the New Alexandria treatment plant. The project will also tackle health-related issues with malfunctioning on-lot systems in the area.
The existing Keystone Park sewer system is about 60 years old and has outlived its useful life, according to project engineers.
To pay back the loan, authority board members have cited a $60 monthly bill as a “target” number for debt service costs.
Schmitt has said the sanitary sewer and trail projects cannot exist without the other.
The Keystone trail has been touted as a “pivot point” in a still-developing north-central Pennsylvania trail network, as the 3.88-mile trek between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria will connect with the Legion-Keener Park Trail in Latrobe, the partially constructed Little Crabtree Creek Trail that will connect with Twin Lakes Park, and the proposed Loyalhanna Lake Trail that will connect with the Bush Recreation Area in Loyalhanna.
The Keystone Park portion of the trail — called the Loyalhanna Trail — will follow gravity sewage lines proposed to be part of the sanitary sewage portion of the project.
In other business:
- Henderson said the authority’s recent sale of bonds resulted in a savings of $1.06 million. At December’s meeting, the authority approved a resolution to move forward with a bond refinancing plan. Initially, the authority was told it would save roughly $250,000 after refinancing, she said;
- The authority board approved to add Westmoreland Federal Savings to its list of depositories.
