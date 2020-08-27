Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board members on Wednesday heard additional details regarding a proposed agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for the long-discussed trail and sanitary sewer project between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria Borough.
Under its agreement with the authority, the DCNR would provide three separate payments of $200,000 during a nine-month span that coincides with the building of sewers and teardown of the park’s existing sewage treatment plant, authority solicitor William McCabe said.
According to information provided by Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. last year, the project carries an estimated cost of just over $4.6 million.
The trail component of the project is fully funded and has a price tag of $2,009,200, with funding provided through three separate state grants. The sanitary sewer portion of the project has a cost of $2,602,060, with $600,000 in funding being provided by the DCNR and another $474,000 in matching state Community Conservation Partnerships Program funds.
A total of 25 tap-ins are included as part of the DCNR’s contribution, but McCabe said the agreement should include language stating that monthly sewer charges per equivalent dwelling unit should align with the authority’s current ordinance for rental properties.
The agreement also gives the authority to obtain additional rights of way in the future, and notifies the DCNR that some line upgrades will be needed. Authority manager Carol L. Henderson noted that other improvements, such as slip line upgrades, could potentially be funded through state grant money.
Board chairman R. Daniel Duralia said DTMA plans to hold off signing the agreement until it knows the project’s bid amounts. Bid pricing will also provide the authority a clearer picture of the debt service ratepayers will incur, which the board hopes will be at or below $60 per month.
Figures from last year included 62 equivalent dwelling units as part of the sanitary sewage project, including 37 nearby homes and 25 properties owned by the state park.
To help cover the sanitary sewer portion of the project, DTMA previously approved a 20-year, $1.77 million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) loan for the project. The state loan is designated for the construction of a new sewage collection system to serve residents in the Oasis and Lower Flowers Road areas and connect the state park, located in Derry Township, to the New Alexandria treatment plant. The project will also tackle health-related issues with malfunctioning on-lot systems in the area.
The existing Keystone Park sewer system is about 60 years old and has outlived its useful life, according to project engineers.
The Keystone trail has been touted as a “pivot point” in a still-developing north-central Pennsylvania trail network, as the 3.88-mile trek between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria will connect with the Legion-Keener Park Trail in Latrobe, the partially constructed Little Crabtree Creek Trail that will connect with Twin Lakes Park, and the proposed Loyalhanna Lake Trail that will connect with the Bush Recreation Area in Loyalhanna.
The Keystone Park portion of the trail — called the Loyalhanna Trail — will follow gravity sewage lines proposed to be part of the sanitary sewage portion of the project.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting:
- Authority engineer Ed Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas said a project to extend sewer lines along Chappell Way still requires various permits in order for work to begin. State Rep. Joseph Petrarca previously announced that Derry Township received $100,000 in funds, through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), to extend sewer lines along the roadway to provide access to the public sewer system for 11 homes;
- The board approved a payment totaling $123,665.48 to contractor W.A. Petrakis Contracting Co. and Gibson-Thomas for a sewer extension project along Peach Hollow Road;
- The board approved a payment of $22,529 for an emergency pump for the Brenizer pump station;
- The board approved depositories at S&T Bank branches in Derry Borough and Blairsville.
