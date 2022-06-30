The Derry Township Municipal Authority board agreed to a 60-day extension for the Keystone State Park project so a contractor can finish installing sewage lines.
The authority’s engineer, Ed Schmitt, told the board Wednesday progress is being made but workers have been hitting a lot of rock while digging the last 1,700 feet.
One resident asked when restoration work would begin. She said recently contractors drove through her mother’s property, leaving tire tracks in the yard.
Schmitt said the contractors, S&E Utility Contracting, should not have done that. The authority has been keeping a list of repairs that need to be addressed and the company would be responsible for fixing it.
“Those guys, they’re cowboys, I admit it,” Schmitt said. “This guy is hard to control sometimes.”
The park project was started eight years ago as a utility project for the authority to take over sewage treatment for the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) at Keystone State Park. Later, it became part of the Westmoreland County Heritage Trail project, Schmitt said.
The project will span 3.88 miles through Derry Township to Gray Wing Park in New Alexandria. The trails, sewage lines and bridges over the Loyalhanna Creek will cost more than $4.5 million, mostly paid through DCNR funding and grants.
Since the sewage work was already approved, making it part of the trail system works well because costly tree clearing is already done, Schmitt said.
Along with approving the extension, the board accepted a bid from Plum Contracting in the amount of $765,000 to construct the trails.
The project was originally supposed to go past two larger bridges over the Loyalhanna Creek, but expected costs far exceeded the current budget. The DCNR is still searching for funding to add the bridges later, Schmitt said.
After drilling test holes, workers discovered the waterline on Chappell Way was not in the center of the road as previous plans showed but to one side of it. While it will save the authority money due to slightly shorter footage needed and two less manholes, paperwork and right-of-way approval will need to be completed before work can begin. The project, which will be paid for with grant money, does not have a start date set.
The board agreed to not create any new regulations for seasonal cabins and recreational vehicle hook-ups. Manager Renae McCracken told the board it had received inquiries about the process. Chairman Dan Duralia said what was being described sounded similar to a campground but without plans brought to the board, they couldn’t make any decision.
“We will cross that bridge when we get there,” Duralia said.
The board approved keeping their current plow and having work done to adapt it to their new Ford truck, instead of purchasing a new plow.
The work will cost roughly $3,700 but the quote the board received was incomplete of all the work that would be needed.
The board approved the quote with the caveat that it not exceed $6,000. The board will consider its options at next month’s meeting when it receives an updated quote.
After an executive session to discuss personnel matters, the board brought forward and approved a motion increasing the manager’s salary at the same rate as other office workers. McCracken’s salary will increase 3.5% beginning in July.
The DTMA will meet again 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.