The entities involved with a proposed sanitary sewer and trail project between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria Borough are moving forward with a plan tied to the trail’s bridges, consulting engineer Ed Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said at Wednesday’s Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board meeting.
During a recent discussion with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and other state officials, Schmitt said the parties want to proceed with a project that includes the sanitary sewers, the trail and seven small bridges that are part of the planned trail system. As part of the plan, Schmitt noted that officials also asked engineers to put “one of the big bridges into the bid as an alternate.”
Schmitt said there is an “indication” that DCNR would potentially fund the first of the two large bridges. After June, once the state agency hits a new funding cycle, he added that “they’ll look to work with us to get funds for the second bridge.”
“They basically want to keep the project going,” Schmitt said.
The recent talks also included requesting renewal of a $474,000 DCNR grant. Schmitt said the funds, however, will be available if the project moves forward.
Additionally, Schmitt said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has okayed plans to bid the trail portion of the project near the end of January or early February.
“There’s a little light at the end of the tunnel with the bridges. They like the project and they want the project,” Schmitt said of the state entity.
The project is headed in a more positive direction since last month’s DTMA meeting, when plans for the sanitary sewer and trail project briefly ended, as the board voted to stop the project, only to reconsider and continue the long-discussed project following an executive session. Board members opposed to the project at November’s meeting cited issues with debt service costs and the high bid amounts for bridge-related costs, while those in favor of the project suggested that the combined sewer/trail project could bring growth to the area.
The trail component of the project is fully funded, with funding provided through three separate state grants, and the bridges carry a cost of $2.4 million.
The Keystone trail has been touted as a “pivot point” in a still-developing north-central Pennsylvania trail network, as the 3.88-mile trek between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria will connect with the Legion-Keener Park trail in Latrobe, the partially constructed Little Crabtree Creek Trail that will connect with Twin Lakes Park, and the proposed Loyalhanna Lake Trail that will connect with the Bush Recreation Area in Loyalhanna.
The Keystone Park portion of the trail — called the Loyalhanna Trail — will follow gravity sewage lines proposed to be part of the sanitary sewage portion of the project.
Authority manager Carol Henderson said previously that the sanitary sewage project — which has a price tag of $2.2 million — presently includes 31 customers along with 25 tap-ins at Keystone State Park.
To help cover the sanitary sewer portion of the project, DTMA previously approved a 20-year, $1.77-million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) loan for the project. The state loan is designated for the construction of a new sewage collection system to serve residents in the Oasis and Lower Flowers Road areas and connect the state park, located in Derry Township, to the New Alexandria treatment plant. The project will also tackle health-related issues with malfunctioning on-lot systems in the area.
The existing Keystone Park sewer system is about 60 years old and has outlived its useful life, according to project engineers.
Solicitor Bill McCabe also presented the authority board Wednesday with a resolution to condemn several properties within the scope of the Keystone sewer/trail project.
In other business, the authority board discussed but took no action on future rate equalization for DTMA customers.
The proposed plan would equalize rates for the 4,500 ratepayers within the authority’s service area — which includes the service areas of the Latrobe Municipal Authority, Dogwood Mobile Home Park, Derry Borough Municipal Authority, Torrance and New Alexandria — over three phases, starting this April and continuing in April 2022 and 2023.
Authority board member Joe Dixon urged the board to hold off on rate equalization until a new board member is installed next month and suggested mailing a letter out to customers to gauge feedback.
Board member Gib Stemmler, whose term is set to expire Dec. 31, motioned for a resolution Wednesday to equalize rates but it died for lack of a second.
“This rate equalization has been delayed for many years. If we keep waiting for each new board member, we’ll keep waiting for who knows how long,” Stemmler said, adding that DTMA current rates are lower than other area authorities and that the equalization would represent a more “fair” approach for customers and staff.
After three years of the phased rate equalization plan, he noted that almost 90% of DTMA customers would be at the same rate, with all customers eventually reaching the same rate.
McCabe said a vote wasn’t necessarily needed at Wednesday’s meeting, as the resolution can be brought up at any time and voted on.
Board member Ellen Keefe is against the equalization of rates at this time.
“Authorities can raise rates to cover expenses,” she said. “Equalizing rates for the sake of equalizing rates, raising some people’s rates and not others, is not a legitimate reason to change the rate structure.”
Keefe added that the rate figures are too confusing for customers — and even some authority board members — to decipher. She asked for categories to be itemized in the future to help paint a clearer picture.
“These numbers are too confusing,” she said. “If we can’t understand our own bills, how is anybody else supposed to understand how we’re making these rates? How are we supposed to make an informed decision if we can’t figure it out. ... Make it so everybody can understand it.”
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the board voted to advertise for an assistant general manager that would eventually replace Henderson as manager.
Henderson said previously that she plans to retire as manager next year, effective Aug. 4, 2021. She has led the authority for eight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.