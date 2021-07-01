The Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board on Wednesday approved to authorize Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. to pursue the possibility of the authority taking over the sewage treatment plant at Torrance State Hospital.
The board approved the move, 5-0, after board chairman R. Daniel Duralia put a motion on the floor for the authority’s consulting engineering firm to further look into the matter.
The authority is being proactive regarding the facility’s future operations after it received a significantly higher cost estimate for the proposed construction of a new plant. The estimate came from Torrance officials, via the state’s public works system, authority engineer Ed Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas said.
While the preliminary estimate for a new treatment plant came in at roughly $6 million, Schmitt noted, an updated estimate engineers received this month carries a price tag of $12.1 million.
Schmitt said the authority is amenable to a new 160,000-gallon sewage treatment plant if the cost is about $3 million. DTMA Manager Carol Henderson said a more expensive project, of about $7 million, would result in customers in the McGee Run area paying an additional $55 per month in debt service to help pay off a low-interest PennVEST (Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority) loan.
Both Schmitt and the authority, however, isn’t interested in a project at that cost.
“That number is not plausible for us,” he said, noting that the current pact with Torrance calls for DTMA to pay a share of project costs tied to usage. “And the overall estimated costs for building a plant that size is at least double of what it should be.”
Schmitt added that a potential $3-million treatment plant is “where we think we should be on a plant like this” as it pertains to cost.
The estimate for a new Torrance plant includes a slight capacity increase to about 300,000 gallons per day, Schmitt noted. He added that officials determined capacity through flow meter numbers from a nearby pump station, along with the facility’s water usage.
“As part of the agreement, we have to work with them in some shape or form, but the numbers are out of this world,” Schmitt said. “(The cost) works out to $40 per gallon. When (Gibson-Thomas) bids jobs, we estimate anywhere from $15 to $20 per gallon for sewage.”
Schmitt relayed to the authority board that most of the McGee Run sewage treatment plant ties into Torrance State Hospital, with a pump station located just below Brenizer. He said the current agreement, which dates back more than 20 years, allows the authority “to pay them to treat our sewage.”
Portions of the current treatment plant were built in 1919, Schmitt said.
“The plant no longer meets some of the treatment requirements from the DEP (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection),” he said.
Board chairman R. Daniel Duralia suggested that taking over the treatment plant would provide an opportunity to bring in more sewage customers in the future. There are about 70 current DTMA customers in the Torrance area, Henderson said.
In other business Wednesday, Henderson said the board is expected to approve the hire of a new authority manager at next month’s meeting. Henderson said previously that she plans to retire as manager, effective Aug. 4. She has led the authority for eight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.