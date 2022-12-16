Sewage rates for Derry Township Municipal Authority customers will increase at the start of the new year after the board approved the measure at Wednesday’s meeting.
The regular sewage rate increase will be $3 per equivalent dwelling (EDU) unit per month. Equivalent dwelling units, or EDUs as they are commonly referred to at the authority, combine smaller units, like multiple campsites, into one billing unit equal to a single family home.
The authority will begin charging the new rate Jan. 1 and customers will see it reflected in the February bill.
Authority board members held a lengthy discussion on the options presented by DTMA manager Renee McCracken and what would be fair to the customers. McCracken presented figures that accounted for a zero, $3 and $6 increase.
The rate increase will allow the authority to cover rising costs of operations and maintenance while building capital for future projects, something the board has known it needed to do for some time.
“The auditor’s report and Gibson-Thomas report told us that sooner or later we’re going to have to do something with rates,” board president Dan Duralia said.
According to the financial documents reviewed by the board, the DTMA is losing tens of thousands of dollars a month. Earlier this year, the authority had around $1.6 million on hand for future investments but as of last month is down to about $1.2 million.
“If that keeps staying at a minus, we need help,” Duralia said. “In other words, we’re not bringing in what we need to pay the bills.”
Duralia and McCracken suggested the board adopt the $3 fee increase. Board secretary Ellen Keefe initially opposed the increase because she felt the board could not explicitly tell customers what part of the budget the increase would affect.
“What is that? Treatment charges? Is it (operations and maintenance)? is it admin, is it finances, a combination?” Keefe asked the board.
Duralia said the board has been under budgeting a few different line items related to operations of its plants, especially for chemicals which have seen high price increases over the past 12 months.
Keefe also took issue with the three separate rates the authority has based on the customer’s location. While the $3 increase would be across the board, it still did not equalize the rates across the authority, she said.
“If you’re going to equalize costs, equalize your rates across the board and raise enough that you’re going to need for future capital expenses,” Keefe said.
The authority has three rates for customers across the system based on service and project area. Those rates range from $32 to $58 a month.
The authority board has worked over the years to reduce the number of different service rates from seven to the current three. Keefe suggested the board consider going to a single, systemwide rate.
Using expense data from the past eight months, Keefe calculated a single rate would need to charge customers around $40 per month but could increase some as the rest of the year’s data is collected. The service cost would include operations and maintenance and debt service costs.
“If we’re talking about doing this major rate change, quit talking about it and do it,” Keefe said.
She added that going forward everyone would be on an equal playing field for not only operations costs but debt from future projects as well.
Board member Joe Dixon asked the other board members how they felt charging future increases across the system. All the members present said they would support a resolution establishing that policy in the future. Board member Charles Ferry was not present.
Duralia said he feels the current rate system and $3 increase will do a lot to help the authority better serve its customers going forward and is justifiable given the current financial situation.
“This will work,” Duralia said. “I do believe if we do something with these rates that’s not privy to the public, we’re going to fill this room up.”
Keefe agreed with Duralia.
“As long as it’s justifiable,” she said. “My bottom line has been as long as you can justify it. And these rates are still low compared to a lot (of other municipal authorities).”
The board also heard updates from engineer Ed Schmitt Wednesday on the progress of the Keystone State Park trail project.
He told the board Wednesday three of the seven bridges are now in place. Those bridges still need to be bolted down and anchored into the ground but recent rainfalls have not made that possible.
The other four bridges are expected to be shipped Thursday but a timeframe on when they will be installed was not discussed.
“It’s wet as all heck down there,” Schmitt said. “For our purposes of buttoning things up and trying to get the bridges and everything done, I’m hoping for a hard freeze.”
If expected weekend storms drop temperatures low enough, the area will be much easier to work in, Schmitt said.
The walkway which runs through the culvert at Flowers Road and state Route 981 has also been completed.
Teardown of the park’s old sewage plant has begun with all sewage in the park being routed through the DTMA system.
The authority still has a little more than $1.1 million for the project which is more than enough to cover the project.
Two sewage line projects at the campground which will eventually run under a future parking lot will be paid for by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). The board approved a settlement agreement which will allow the authority to do the work before construction begins.
When the authority took over the lines at the beginning of the project, it was not aware of how bad the condition of the pipes were, Duralia said back in October.
Duralia and the board believed paying for the repairs and passing that cost onto the customers would be a “disservice” to them.
The authority will be reimbursed no more than $52,000 for those projects but estimates received months back show the work will cost much less than that.
The agreement still needs to be signed by the DCNR and other state officials before work can begin.
The authority board also approved a payment of $250,877.80 to four contractors related to the Keystone State Park project. Those payments were:
- S&E Utility contracting — $158,914.10;
- J5 Construction — $8,293.81;
- Plum Contracting — $64,488.62, and
- Gibson-Thomas Engineering — $19,181.27
The DTMA board will meet again 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11.
