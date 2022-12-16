Sewage rates for Derry Township Municipal Authority customers will increase at the start of the new year after the board approved the measure at Wednesday’s meeting.

The regular sewage rate increase will be $3 per equivalent dwelling (EDU) unit per month. Equivalent dwelling units, or EDUs as they are commonly referred to at the authority, combine smaller units, like multiple campsites, into one billing unit equal to a single family home.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

