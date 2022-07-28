The Derry Township Municipal Authority had multiple matters Wednesday for deliberation during executive session, leaving little business for its regular meeting.

Owners of the Kelly Village Mobile Home Court asked for a due date extension for required repairs after its lines were camera inspected last month. The owners are in the process of selling the property and are under contract. With an extension, they can work with the buyer to determine who will have repairs completed after the sale takes place.

