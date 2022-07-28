The Derry Township Municipal Authority had multiple matters Wednesday for deliberation during executive session, leaving little business for its regular meeting.
Owners of the Kelly Village Mobile Home Court asked for a due date extension for required repairs after its lines were camera inspected last month. The owners are in the process of selling the property and are under contract. With an extension, they can work with the buyer to determine who will have repairs completed after the sale takes place.
The inspection, a requirement when properties change owners, found a lot of smaller issues from a small section of terracotta pipe to small plant roots in lines. No blockages were found.
The lines are decades old and not to current specifications. The owners said they had no issue making sure the repairs are done but since the property is under contract, they would need something from DTMA confirming the extension.
Chairman Dan Duralia said the board has done something similar in the past and would get an extension done but no action was able to take place that night.
“We’ll make sure you’re taken care of,” Duralia said.
Secretary Ellen Keefe said she knew little on the matter but told the Kelly’s she would want to make sure everything is done to standard if the extension is approved.
The owners of Kelly Village Mobile Home Court also asked the board if anything could be done to lower the bill they received for the camera testing. The owners said they were told dye testing would be conducted and only for the occupied homes. The court, which has 60 lots, has only 43 current residents.
That brought the bill to $9,000. Coupled with the added deficiencies discovered by camera inspection compared to dye testing, the cost is more than they budgeted for.
Duralia said the board would consider lowering the bill as well.
The DTMA solicitor and manager drafted a developers agreement for consideration between the board and owners of the Lazy Acres Campground but the board held off approving it so it could be reviewed and explained to the board members. Some of the members had only seen the agreement the day prior.
The agreement will need board approval once Lazy Acres Campground gets a final copy and agrees to the terms. The board is expected to take action on it at next month’s meeting.
The board approved payment No. 12 for the Keystone Park project. The cost was $134,608.01 paid to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. and S&E Utility Construction.
The project recently faced a $30,000 increase when it was discovered old lines were on the opposite side of the street along Chappell Way. Covering the cost has been a discussion between the DTMA and Derry Township since the added cost is not covered by grant money.
Board member Joe Dixon asked who, if anyone, is responsible for the mishap that would bear that cost.
Solicitor William McCabe said the facts of a possible case would be important in determining if anyone was responsible or just an unavoidable issue that was discovered during the course of business. The planned work was drawn up using geographic information systems data and records from the Latrobe Municipal Authority.
“The question becomes should you have relied on (the information),” McCabe said. “Should you have assumed it’s accurate when you did this?
“It could just be one of those errors that nobody perceived could happen.”
McCabe added any further discussion should be held during executive session as it would be a matter of possible litigation.
The Derry Township Municipal Authority will meet again 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
