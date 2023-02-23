Some board members of the Derry Township Municipal Authority pushed back Wednesday that its system is partially responsible for grease issues in a neighboring system.
Dixon said the authority had a grease problem in its own system in the past but those issues were mainly due to maintenance failures that have been rectified.
Township Manager Owen Meyer agreed with the assessment that the issue was with necessary maintenance but said resolving the problems with grease and other chemicals and debris is ongoing.
Although not regularly, the authority is checking grease traps at businesses when it can, Meyer said. Even for residential customers, if the authority notices grease build-up in sewage lines, it tries to let them know how to resolve the problem.
Dixon said a DTMA line running along Josephine Street, which runs into the Latrobe Municipal Authority system, has four businesses on it, one which doesn’t have a kitchen and two with grease traps. The fourth business had not been inspected by the authority.
Dixon referenced a Jan. 18 article in the Bulletin where officials with the Latrobe Municipal Authority discussed grease in its system causing problems with sensors and other equipment. During that meeting, LMA board member Carl “Skip” Bollinger said Josephine Street and Nine Mile Run in Unity Township were the system’s biggest problems when it comes to grease.
In the five weeks since that meeting, no one from the LMA has presented evidence the problem is coming from DTMA lines or asked to look into the problem with Meyer, Dixon said.
“We obviously don’t feel that we have a problem there,” Dixon said. “I haven’t seen anything that Latrobe came back to us, said ‘Hey, here’s what we have from your line, it’s obvious you’re having a problem here.’ If they wanted to look they could.”
During the January LMA meeting, Ellen Keefe – the LMA chairman and DTMA board secretary – said the DTMA does not believe it has a grease problem. LMA board member Neal Fenton called such an assertion “laughable,” which Keefe agreed with.
Derry Township follows the Uniform Construction Code in deciding when and where grease traps need to be installed. There was a separate ordinance for grease traps which was repealed around 2015 and replaced with the Uniform Construction Code.
Dixon said the DTMA board is one of the more active boards he has been a part of, and that the members take the time to discuss issues as they arise.
“If any of the entities – Derry Borough, Latrobe – have an issue with what we got going on, let us know and we’ll address it,” Dixon said. “Don’t throw it out there in the paper that this board is not doing its diligence to take care of the authority we represent.”
Discussion on grease has been ongoing at both authorities for months. Back in September, Keefe asked the DTMA board to look at putting the grease trap ordinance back on the books. DTMA Chairman Dan Duralia said the Uniform Construction Code was enough and would authorize authority employees to inspect traps and maintenance records.
Then-Authority Manager Renae McCracken said her belief was when the ordinance was repealed, the responsibility fell back on Derry Township to conduct inspections.
Grease, along with other non-disposable substances like flushable wipes, have been a continuing problem for the DTMA and sewage authorities across the area. Dixon sees it as the cost of being in the sewage business, he said. Duralia agreed and said if a restaurant is putting grease down the drain, they’ll have a problem before LMA does.
“Our pump stations sort of act like a grease trap, that have to go in and clean them,” he said. “That’s part of business, that’s why the people pay $35 a month. You’re not going to go into their house and make sure they don’t dump grease down, you’re not going to watch them.
“Where do people dump everything they don’t want? They either flush it down the commode or put it down the sink.”
In the same week as the January LMA meeting, the authority found two lines for residential customers clogged with grease.
On the DTMA website, a system alert and news updates reads, “We are experiencing high volumes of Fats, Oil, and Grease (FOG) within the collection system. Avoid pouring cooking residue and waste oil directly into the drain.”
The message, updated Feb. 16, has been on the authority’s website since at least September, along with a message asking customers to not use flushable wipes.
Duralia closed the discussion asking that if there are problems in the system to bring it to the authority.
In other business, the authority approved three development agreements pending their review by Solicitor William McCabe. For the agreement with Ligonier Stone and Lime Quarry, the authority’s engineering firm, Gibson-Thomas Engineering, had to dig deep into the archives for records on an abandoned road.
While researching the former undeveloped road behind Pizza Barn Road, Gibson-Thomas was able to find the original petition from 1827, laying out the road known today as Isabella Street.
The record lists the landmarks the road went by at the time it was proposed.
“They list Wallace’s Mill as the starting point, goes by the dead, black oak, goes by a post rod and then goes past the widow Chapman’s barn,” McCabe said. “It’s just amazing. I don’t know how the guys at Gibson-Thomas found it.”
McCabe said he wasn’t sure what happened to the road and had been looking for clarification on who owns what and if there are any rights of way. Duralia had an answer.
“I wasn’t alive in 1800 but I’ll tell you what happened,” he said.
He explained that the road was stopped when the Conemaugh Dam was installed back in 1954.
An 8-inch main line will be installed for a small office building being put in next to the weigh station on the property.
The authority also approved two payment requisitions related to the Keystone State Park project.
Requisition 18 was revised for a total payment amount of $155,907.11. Payments included:
- S&E Utility Contracting in the amount of $78,712.34;
- DTMA in the amount of $147,928.86;
- Gibson-Thomas Engineering in the amount of $14,586.69, and
- Plum Contracting in the amount of $44,679.22
Requisition 19 totaled $82,135.96. Payments included:
- S&E Utility Contracting in the amount of $66,729.57;
- J5 Construction in the amount of $6,411.71, and
- Gibson-Thomas Engineering in the amount of $8,994.68.
The DTMA board will hold its next meeting 5:30 p.m. March 29 at its office located at 5760 Route 982, New Derry.
