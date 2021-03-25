The Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) board took a major step forward Wednesday on a long-discussed sanitary sewer and trail project connecting Keystone State Park to the authority’s New Alexandria treatment plant, awarding bids for the construction of the sewer line and several small bridges along with pump station work.
S&E Utility was awarded the $1.75 million bid — the Harrison City-based company was the lowest of 10 bidders — for the construction of the sewer line and seven small bridges tied to the project.
J5 Construction of Eighty Four was awarded a $639,250 bid for general/mechanical work for the project’s Flowers Road pump station, while Bronder Technical Services of Prospect was awarded a $101,776 bid for electrical work at the pump station.
Consulting engineer Ed Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said Wednesday’s awarded bids represent a significant moment for the project, which was first made public roughly seven years old.
“Once you award contracts, the train is moving,” he said.
The DTMA in November rejected initial project bids, citing the high cost for two large bridges tied to the project that will cross the Loyalhanna Creek.
Schmitt previously said there will be an opportunity to have both large bridges funded down the line; as part of this spring’s updated bid package, S&E Utility added the southern bridge as an alternative at a price tag of just under $1 million.
Schmitt noted that bids for the trail portion of the project likely won’t be awarded until next year.
The trail component of the project is fully funded, with funding provided through three separate state grants.
The Keystone trail has been touted as a “pivot point” in a still-developing north-central Pennsylvania trail network, as the 3.88-mile trek between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria will connect with the Legion-Keener Park trail in Latrobe, the partially constructed Little Crabtree Creek Trail that will connect with Twin Lakes Park, and the proposed Loyalhanna Lake Trail that will connect with the Bush Recreation Area in Loyalhanna.
The Keystone Park portion of the trail — called the Loyalhanna Trail — will follow gravity sewage lines proposed to be part of the sanitary sewage portion of the project.
Authority manager Carol Henderson said previously that the sanitary sewage project includes 31 customers along with tap-ins at Keystone State Park.
To help cover the sanitary sewer portion of the project, DTMA previously approved a 20-year, $1.77-million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) loan for the project. According to figures provided Wednesday, the authority will only need $1.39 million of the loan to meet the project’s budget.
In order to cover the loan, DTMA Manager Carol Henderson has proposed small monthly fees for the authority’s roughly 4,500 customers. Thanks to a $100,000 contribution from the Derry Township Supervisors, customers won’t see any added costs until the fourth year of the proposed plan, where the entire customer base would pay an extra 29 cents per month. That rate jumps to 54 cents per month in year five, then stabilizes at 61 cents per month in years six through 20. Under the proposed plan, the total cost for each DTMA customer over the loan’s 20 years is $120.
The state loan is designated for the construction of a new sewage collection system to serve residents in the Oasis and Lower Flowers Road areas and connect the state park, located in Derry Township, to the New Alexandria treatment plant. The project will also tackle health-related issues with malfunctioning on-lot systems in the area.
The existing Keystone Park sewer system is about 60 years old and has outlived its useful life, according to project engineers.
Also related to the project, the authority board previously approved a 25-year agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers, which was needed to lease other portions of the trail, sewer line and a pump station. As part of that pact, DTMA will pay the Corps $10,000 for timber removal and $20,000 to West Penn Power for the Corps’ electric bill. The board also this year approved to accept a $1 million alternative transportation grant through PennDOT, which can be used to cover project-related inspections.
A project-related agreement between the DTMA and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is initially for 30 years, with an additional one-year term thereafter. Plans are to complete the project within two years, per the agreement.
The agreement consists of the DCNR paying the authority a previously agreed upon, one-time fee of $600,000, with part of that payment for fees for 25 existing tap-ins. As part of the pact, the authority has agreed to provide five additional tap-ins, though DCNR currently has no plans to add additional EDUs (Equivalent Dwelling Units).
Solicitor William McCabe in January said the DTMA-DCNR agreement aims to repair, improve and replace existing structures within the park, adding that DCNR will provide DTMA with three additional rights of way to construct future sewer lines. Also per the agreement, DCNR will tear down the park’s existing sewage treatment plant.
The authority board on Wednesday also approved a maintenance agreement tied to the trail portion of the project. Schmitt noted that the DCNR plans to handle maintenance on the upper part of the trail, while Derry Township plans to provide maintenance assistance along the lower part of the trail.
Also Wednesday, the authority board approved DTMA’s 2021-22 budget with no rate increases for customers. The spending plan includes $2.77 million in total operating revenues, $932,450 in total operating expenses and $1.15 million in total treatment charges. The board noted that they’ll have the ability to reopen the budget next month, if needed.
In other business, the authority board on Wednesday:
- Approved 3.5% raises for non-bargaining staff and increased permanent part-time employee pay to $12 per hour;
- Henderson noted that Longview Mobile Home Court has removed a number of homes, but the park’s owner plans to add four houses to the DTMA system. In order to move forward, she noted that a developer’s agreement will be required from the owner.
