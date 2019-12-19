The Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) on Wednesday approved a resolution to move forward with a bond refinancing plan early next year.
Earlier this month, township supervisors approved an ordinance authorizing the incurring of lease rental indebtedness between the township and DTMA, which will allow the authority to refinance its outstanding bonds at a lower interest rate.
Lisa Chiesa, attorney with Clark Hill, said previously that the township is refinancing projects for lowest interest rates from 2012 and another one the following year.
Chiesa said the underwriter of the bonds, PNC Capital Markets, will put together a preliminary offering document and will get indications of interest.
Then, it will price on a particular day, which is when the fixed interest rate is going to be locked in.
Chiesa said the bonds are at a maximum of $9.2 million and she estimated savings of at least $250,000 and possibly more.
Authority manager Carol L. Henderson said the bond underwriter could lock in a rate sometime in January, assuming rates remain favorable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.