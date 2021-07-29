DTMA approves hire of new authority manager

The Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) will soon be under new leadership, as its board Wednesday approved the hire of Renae McCracken as authority manager.
McCracken will take over for departing manager Carol Henderson — who is retiring after eight years with the authority — starting Aug. 5. After her initial hire, Henderson had been reappointed as manager annually.
Henderson on Wednesday symbolically handed the keys to the authority building in New Derry to McCracken. After the meeting, the authority board presented Henderson with a personalized plaque commemorating her time with DTMA.
“We honor and thank you for your dedication and service to our authority and community, For your devotion and hard work, you deserve the best retirement ever,” the plaque read. “Enjoy this new journey of your life. Cherish every moment and have fun.”
Recent projects under Henderson’s stewardship include a highly-anticipated sanitary sewer and trail project connecting Keystone State Park to the authority’s New Alexandria treatment plant, along with sanitary sewer line extensions on Peach Hollow Road and another upcoming sewer line extension project on Chappell Way.
“It’s been wonderful working with you,” authority engineer Ed Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said of Henderson.
Added board chairman Dan Duralia: “I think you’ve moved the board ahead in the right direction, and I think the place is better now than when you came.”
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting:
- Authority solicitor William McCabe said DTMA is working to meet statewide amendments to the Sunshine Act that are slated to go into effect Aug. 29. Those changes, according to the state, include making detailed public meeting agendas available 24 hours prior to a meeting; posting the meeting agenda with a list of each matter of agency business that will be the subject of deliberation or official action prior to the meeting, and that the agenda be posted at the meeting location and online;
- Schmitt said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is still going through its process related to rights of way tied to the planned Keystone project trail. “We’ll bid that as soon as they say go,” he said;
- Schmitt said the authority recently closed on a Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) loan for the Keystone project;
- Schmitt said the Chappell Way project is “well under budget” noted that the primary contractor is slated to begin work in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.