The Derry Township Municipal Authority (DTMA) continues to make progress on plans for a proposed sanitary sewer and trail project between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria Borough, approving an agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) tied to the long-discussed project during Wednesday’s authority board meeting.
Solicitor William McCabe said the agreement between the authority and the DCNR aims to repair, improve and replace the existing structures within the park. As part of the pact, the system is being accepted “as is,” with McCabe noting that the state agency will provide the authority three additional rights of way “to construct lines in the future in order to begin serving parts of the township around the park that are not yet sewered.”
Additionally, per the agreement, he said the authority will address needs for future connections, and the DCNR will address the authority’s future needs for more sewer lines “crossing the park, so we can get even more properties located outside of the park connected to the park’s sewer system and they can be transported within (the authority’s) sewer system.”
The DTMA-DCNR agreement is initially for 30 years, with an additional one-year term thereafter. Plans are to complete the project within two years, per the agreement. The agreement, McCabe said, consists of the DCNR paying the authority a previously agreed upon, one-time fee of $600,000, with part of that payment for fees for 25 existing tap-ins. As part of the pact, the authority has agreed to provide five additional tap-ins, though he said the state agency currently has no plans to add additional EDUs (Equivalent Dwelling Units).
“It becomes part of our sewer system and we operate and maintain it,” McCabe said of adding Keystone State Park’s sewer lines to the DTMA system. The agreement, he noted, also allows for the installation of a flow meter to monitor wastewater amounts.
As part of the agreement, the DCNR will maintain the portion of the trail located within the park.
The board approved the agreement, 3-0, with R. Daniel Duralia, Ellen Keefe and Patrick DiCesere voting yes. Joe Dixon abstained from voting, claiming that there was “a lot information here to absorb in a short amount of time.”
The authority board also approved a sewer rental resolution Wednesday that states each customer within the project scope “will be billed the same way.” Consulting engineer Ed Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. noted that the resolution, which is required by the DCNR, won’t affect current rates.
Also Wednesday, Schmitt said he plans to have project bids ready for consideration at the authority’s March meeting. The trail bid may not be available by then, but he said he’ll have the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) estimated cost based on quantities provided to the state agency.
PennDOT wants project drawings and specifications aligned with the agency’s Engineering and Construction Management System (ECMS), Schmitt said.
There are no additional costs incurred to the authority to do so, aside from engineering fees, he noted.
The trail work will be bid through PennDOT, using ECMS procedures as well, he said.
As part of the project bidding process, Schmitt said he plans to “bid the south bridge as an alternate” by the end of March, adding that state officials suggested that the large south and north bridges could be done once the new funding cycle begins in the summer.
“And we’ll bring the north bridge in somewhere down the road and hopefully with some additional DCNR funding relative to that.”
Schmitt said last month there was an “indication” that the DCNR could potentially fund the first of the two large bridges.
Several small bridges within the project are included as part of existing DCNR grant funding, he said.
The trail component of the project is fully funded, with funding provided through three separate state grants, and the bridges carry a cost of $2.4 million.
The Keystone trail has been touted as a “pivot point” in a still-developing north-central Pennsylvania trail network, as the 3.88-mile trek between Keystone State Park and New Alexandria will connect with the Legion-Keener Park trail in Latrobe, the partially constructed Little Crabtree Creek Trail that will connect with Twin Lakes Park, and the proposed Loyalhanna Lake Trail that will connect with the Bush Recreation Area in Loyalhanna.
The Keystone Park portion of the trail — called the Loyalhanna Trail — will follow gravity sewage lines proposed to be part of the sanitary sewage portion of the project.
Authority manager Carol Henderson said previously that the sanitary sewage project — which has a price tag of $2.2 million — presently includes 31 customers along with tap-ins at Keystone State Park.
To help cover the sanitary sewer portion of the project, DTMA previously approved a 20-year, $1.77-million Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) loan for the project. The state loan is designated for the construction of a new sewage collection system to serve residents in the Oasis and Lower Flowers Road areas and connect the state park, located in Derry Township, to the New Alexandria treatment plant. The project will also tackle health-related issues with malfunctioning on-lot systems in the area.
The existing Keystone Park sewer system is about 60 years old and has outlived its useful life, according to project engineers.
Also related to the project, the authority board approved a 25-year agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers, which was needed to lease other portions of the trail, sewer line and a pump station. As part of that pact, DTMA will pay the Corps $10,000 for timber removal and $20,000 to West Penn Power for the Corps’ electric bill.
The board also approved to accept a $1 million alternative transportation grant through PennDOT, which can be used to cover project-related inspections.
While the board took no action on future rate equalization for customers, Henderson came up with a potential $40 rate per customer within the entire DTMA system should the authority eventually go that route.
McCabe said Wednesday’s approved agreement gives the authority the ability to “establish and re-establish rates” in the future.
Board member Gib Stemmler, whose term expired Dec. 31, motioned for a resolution last month to equalize rates but it died for lack of a second.
A proposed plan discussed last month would equalize rates for the 4,500 ratepayers within the authority’s service area — which includes the service areas of the Latrobe Municipal Authority, Dogwood Mobile Home Park, Derry Borough Municipal Authority, Torrance and New Alexandria — over three phases, starting this April and continuing in April 2022 and 2023.
Dixon urged the board last month to hold off on rate equalization until a new board member is installed and suggested mailing a letter out to customers to gauge feedback.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, the board reorganized for 2021, appointing Duralia as president, Dixon as vice president, Keefe as secretary and DiCesere as treasurer.
The board also reappointed Means and Vance as auditor; Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. as consulting engineering firm; Henderson as authority manager; McCabe as solicitor, and Commercial Bank and Trust of PA, Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust, S&T Bank, Bank of New York Mellon and Westmoreland Federal Savings as depositories for 2021.
Also Wednesday, Henderson noted that the authority has suspended die testing because of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.