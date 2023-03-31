The Derry Township Municipal Authority approved a $3.1 million budget Wednesday evening that will leave some funding for future capital projects.

While the municipal authority’s expenses will see a $300,000 increase compared to the previous fiscal year, it expects a nearly $400,000 revenue increase. The difference will leave the authority with a projected $132,648 surplus.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

