The Derry Township Municipal Authority approved a $3.1 million budget Wednesday evening that will leave some funding for future capital projects.
While the municipal authority’s expenses will see a $300,000 increase compared to the previous fiscal year, it expects a nearly $400,000 revenue increase. The difference will leave the authority with a projected $132,648 surplus.
The difference is significant compared to the previous year, which ended with a deficit of $69,922. The loss was attributed to increased equipment costs and some under-budgeting of a few line items, like engineering fees.
Authority Manager Owen Meyer said with the number of projects and developer agreements coming to him, he’s had to lean on the services of Gibson-Thomas Engineering. This year, the authority has budgeted $25,000 for engineering fees, compared to the miscalculation of last year’s $6,350 budget.
Like other municipal authorities in the area, DTMA expects to see sewage treatment costs rise by $92,000. Those sewage treatment fees are paid to the Latrobe Municipal Authority, the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry and Torrance State Hospital’s treatment plant, which the authority contracts with.
Helping the authority’s budget are rate increases that went into effect this year. Back in December, the board approved a $3 per month sewage rate increase.
The move has put the municipal authority in a better position, said Lindsey Singer of Singer Accounting. Singer worked on the budget alongside Meyer to see what changes happened last year and the reason to help “drill down” the numbers for this year’s budget.
“I think you’ll be all right,” Singer said.
Still, the authority is looking to take precautions as large payments related to the Keystone State Park project and other debt service payments become due throughout the year. The board’s solicitor is currently reviewing the terms of a $100,000 line of credit.
“The goal would be to never have to tap (the line of credit) but it would just be something nice to have just in case,” Meyer said.
As payments to contractors for work have come in, the authority has been paying its bills. But some of that work is being paid for with state money leaving, at times, weeks before it is reimbursed.
The DTMA board also approved raises for its office staff and Meyer. Office employees will receive a $1.25 raise, while a part-time employee will now earn $15 an hour.
Meyer, who was promoted to manager in January, will receive a 4.5% salary increase.
Despite the wage increases, the authority has budgeted around $35,000 less for salary and wages compared to the previous year.
The board also discussed the possibility of changing its budgeting from a fiscal year to a calendar year system.
Currently, the DTMA’s budget runs from April to March. Chairman Dan Duralia said the way things are now, new board members have to jump right in and build a budget.
Both Meyer and Engineer Ed Schmitt said the fiscal year system can cause problems when required documents are due at certain times of the year.
“A lot of times when we do things like the annual report … I can’t do the annual report until the budgets are done,” Schmitt said.
Board members asked Ellen Keefe, who sits on both the DTMA and LMA boards, if the process was difficult when LMA made the switch.
“It wasn’t an issue with finances or anything because ultimately, they were all annualized anyways,” Keefe said. “Going through all of those kinds of minutia was more of a pain than actually implementing the change.”
Duralia said it would be two years before any change was to take effect. In the meantime, the board will need to see if switching over to a calendar-year budget would require any changes in its bylaws or trust indentures.
The DTMA board will hold its next meeting 5:30 p.m. April 26.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
