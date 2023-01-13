The Derry Township Municipal Authority board members appointed a new manager Wednesday after Renae McCracken resigned from the position.
According to office supervisor Rosemary Polo, McCracken left the position to pursue other employment. The board appointed Owen Meyer to fill the position as part of its yearly reorganization.
No board member positions changed after the reorganization voting took place. Daniel Duralia, whose term expires at the end of the year, will continue serving as chairman.
Ellen Keefe was reappointed to the board by the Derry Township Board of Supervisors last week and will continue to serve as secretary for the authority board. Keefe also serves on the Latrobe Municipal Authority.
The board also unanimously approved to keep William McCabe as its solicitor and Gibson-Thomas Engineering as its engineering firm.
Gibson-Thomas has been the lead for the authority’s multimillion dollar Keystone State Park trail project. The board approved its 18th payment requisition to Gibson-Thomas and contractors, a $227,266.16 requisition, for the project Wednesday.
With sewer work complete along Chappell Way and Flowers Road, the authority will begin sending out notices to inform potential customers that they can connect to the authority’s sewer lines. About 24 homes are being contacted for service, Polo said.
The board also ratified its decision last month to increase sewer rates by $3. Those rates took effect Jan. 1 and will be reflected in the bill customers receive in February.
The authority board approved the following:
- Designated Commercial Bank, Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust, S&T Bank, Bank of New York/Mellon and Westmoreland Federal Savings as depositories for the authority’s funds, and
- Hired Singer Accounting for certified public accounting services.
The DTMA board will next meet 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
