The Derry Township Municipal Authority board (DTMA) on Wednesday accepted a bid to provide sanitary sewer service to a portion of the township.
The board accepted a $99,793.20 bid from Supancic Excavating Inc. for the project. The Claridge-based company was the lowest bidder, according to authority engineer Ed Schmitt of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. While the majority of the project will be covered through state grant funding, board chairman R. Daniel Duralia said the authority is responsible for about $15,000 in engineering fees and other related costs.
The authority learned of the incoming grant funds in September, when former state Rep. Joseph Petrarca announced that $100,000 in grant funds would be used to extend sewer lines along Chappell Way to provide access to the public sewer system for 11 homes.
Schmitt said last month that five of the eight rights-of-ways tied to the project have been acquired.
Last fall, engineers recently met with property owners around the project area. Schmitt noted that there is a mine entrance underneath a home on Route 982, but its presence won’t affect construction plans.
The Chappell Way project is part of $807,000 in state Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funds being used toward Latrobe-Derry area water, sewer and flood control projects.
“These projects are instrumental in reducing flooding, repairing and fixing sewer issues, and providing much-needed access to public sewer systems and I worked diligently to help ensure this funding was awarded,” Petrarca said previously. “I’m pleased to know that these funds will make needed repairs and protect residents from more costly repairs and infrastructure issues in the future.”
Aside from the Chappell Way project, the other local projects include:
- Derry Township, $200,000 in funding to the Derry Township supervisors to be used to assist with storm water improvements between Penn and Maple avenues, including the construction of storm sewers and inlets to divert excess water downstream during heavy rains;
- Borough of Derry, $250,000 in funding requested by the Borough of Derry to replace a culvert along West Fifth Avenue and Garlane Mills waterway;
- Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry, $200,000 in funds to construct a sludge press building at the Derry Borough wastewater treatment plant;
- City of Latrobe, $57,000 in funding to be used to make flood control channel repairs along the embankment of the Loyalhanna Flood Control Channel, a portion of which was damaged in June 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.