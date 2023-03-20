State police at Greensburg uncovered over 3,500 wax bags containing suspected heroin, pills and a large amount of marijuana following a traffic stop last week in Irwin.

According to a public information release report filed by the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop Thursday, March 16, at 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Ash Street in Irwin.

