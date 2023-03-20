State police at Greensburg uncovered over 3,500 wax bags containing suspected heroin, pills and a large amount of marijuana following a traffic stop last week in Irwin.
According to a public information release report filed by the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop Thursday, March 16, at 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Ash Street in Irwin.
The driver of a 2005 Cadillac Escalade, 32-year-old Justin Grandison of White Oak, was found to be driving with a suspended license and had an outstanding arrest warrant from Franklin County in Ohio.
Grandison was detained by troopers as the “warrant was confirmed for extradition to Ohio,” according to the report.
Grandison denied consent to a search of his vehicle; a K-9 unit alerted troopers “to the presence of an odor of a controlled substance in the vehicle,” prompting law enforcement officials to impound the vehicle and obtain a search warrant.
Numerous items were seized after the search warrant was served, including multiple firearms, approximately 3,250 wax bags containing suspected heroin, assorted bags of suspected controlled substance white powder weighing approximately 114 grams, approximately 117 assorted pills and capsules, approximately 72 grams of marijuana, and assorted paraphernalia for preparing and packaging controlled substances.
PSP said a record check revealed one of the firearms was reported stolen in 2019.
Grandison was transported to Westmoreland County Prison and arraigned Friday, March 17, at 3:15 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Rebecca C. Tyburski.
Grandison is facing a felony charge of drug possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two second-degree felony charges of possession of a prohibited firearm; a second-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property; two third-degree felony charges of firearm possession without a license; misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary offense of driving with a suspended license.
Bail was denied as Tyburski deemed the defendant to be a flight risk and a danger to the community, according to online court records.
Grandison remains incarcerated in Westmoreland County Prison, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing 9 a.m. March 28 in front of Tyburski.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
