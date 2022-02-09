The man accused of running over three people in the driveway of a Derry Township apartment building two years ago was found not guilty of serious felony charges.
Police claimed Dominic G. Bellone, now 21, of Greensburg, was drunk when he backed his pickup truck over three people at a friend’s birthday party on Jan. 4, 2020, and then drove away without offering aid.
Although Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani found Bellone not guilty of three felony counts each of aggravated assault by a vehicle while driving drunk, accidents involving death or injury and causing a traffic crash while operating a vehicle without a driver’s license on Feb. 1, Bellone was convicted of the less severe charges of misdemeanor drunk driving offenses and one count each of simple assault and reckless endangerment, along with several summary traffic violations.
Bellone never contested the fact that he was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.
Witnesses claimed Bellone punched a woman in the face and endangered a man when he drove out of the driveway.
Because the injuries occurred while the truck was still on private property and not a public road, the charges that involved assaults by the use of the vehicle could not be substantiated, according to the judge.
Witnessed testified that the incident began inside when Bellone was forcibly removed from the residence due to an altercation with other party attendees. They claimed he punched the host’s mother as she attempted to lead him out of the house. He then made his way to his truck.
In addition, a witness said they tried to get him out of the truck because of his drunken state, but Bellone put it in reverse and drove over her leg.
The truck’s driver’s side door was open as he drove away, according to witnesses.
Several other witnesses testified that they were hurt in Bellone’s attempt to drive away, including one who said she has no memory of the details of the incident because she sustained head injuries.
Later, police found Bellone about two blocks from the party parked along the side of Latrobe Derry Road. He was initially unresponsive to police commands to exit the vehicle, but eventually complied.
A roadside breath test determined his blood alcohol level was up to 0.227% — nearly three times the legal limit of .08% where a motorist is considered intoxicated.
Police found a quarter keg of beer on the passenger side floor.
According to court documents, Bellone had a previous drunk driving conviction as a juvenile and drove on a suspended driver’s license.
His defense attorney, Jeff Monzo, argued that alcohol wasn’t to blame for the injuries of the people in the driveway and that the incident could’ve still happened even if Bellone was sober.
Bellone did not testify at the trial.
Bellone is free on bail until his sentencing in approximately three months.
Because of the lesser convictions, it isn’t certain whether Bellone will serve any jail time when sentenced.
