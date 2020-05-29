One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening on Beatty County Road near the Unity Township Municipal Building, according to emergency officials.
The driver of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was ejected from the vehicle and was transported by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital after sustaining a traumatic injury in the crash, according to a post on the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.
Beatty County Road was closed temporarily near Meadow Spring Road following the crash, which occurred around 8:50 p.m.
State police at Greensburg are investigating.
