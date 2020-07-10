One person was transported by medical helicopter to a hospital following a fiery crash in Unity Township Thursday morning, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.
First responders were called to the crash near the intersection of Marguerite and Anna Goodman roads around 7:30 a.m. after a vehicle reportedly struck a tree and caught fire. The woman who was flown from the scene near Pleasant Unity was found unresponsive on the ground. Pleasant Unity firefighters did not comment on the crash, deferring to state police, who were investigating.
State police at Greensburg had not issued a report on the crash as of Friday morning.
