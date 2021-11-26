The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a house Saturday in the 500 block of W. Fourth Avenue in Derry Borough was airlifted to a local hospital with injuries suffered in the accident and police are investigating whether alcohol or a controlled substance played a factor in the crash.
According to the state police at Kiski Valley, who responded to the scene, Rebecca M. Bennett, 33, of Derry was driving her 1990 Chevrolet S10 on West 4th Avenue (Route 217) north of Oak Street, at about 2 p.m., when for some reason she crossed over the double yellow line off the road, struck the front porch pillar of one house, continued to strike a tree and strike another house.
According to police, Bennett was airlifted from the scene after being extricated from the vehicle and flown to UPMC Presbyterian for treatment of suspected serious injuries. The police report indicated that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Emergency responders from Derry, Latrobe, Bradenville and Blairsville volunteer fire departments, Latrobe police and state troopers all responded to the scene. The truck was towed from the scene by Bob Hafer’s Towing.
In addition, representatives from People’s Natural Gas were called to the scene to secure the gas line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.