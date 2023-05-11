At this time of the year, seniors are busy contemplating the end of their school journey and the next steps toward their future, but another group of students are just starting out. To help them out, kindergarten students from local schools participated in a very special field trip that is designed to expose students to a variety of fields that could be in their future.
The annual Kindergarten Community Outreach Exploratory Field Trip to the KLBE Air Museum at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is the brainchild of teacher Marian Ferlin. With a partnership between Ferlin, Donald Rossi of Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research, Inc., and the air museum, the annual field trip tradition is in its fifth year.
“Our goal is to educate students, in hopes of alleviating fear, while triggering interest in aviation and community service fields, and to build positive relationships with our students, community and service groups, like first responders,” said Ferlin.
Children from all of the kindergarten classes from Greater Latrobe School District, including Ferlin’s at Latrobe Elementary School, attend the field trip, and for the first time, kindergarten classes from Valley School of Ligonier joined in as well this year. The field trips were held on the mornings of May 4 and 5.
“We (Ferlin and Rossi) have a passion for educating students and exposing them to all the different fields, while at the same time, alleviating the fear of the unknown and spiking interests for the future,” said Ferlin.
Groups of 10-12 students rotated through 14 different stations every 10 minutes. The students flew over Latrobe with a pilot in a certified pilot simulator and explored the fundamentals of flight with a pilot in the airport’s conference room, while learning about the Stinson Reliant, the aircraft that delivered the first air mail in the country.
The children also learned the differences in the types of aircraft, talked with a flight instructor, and got to actually sit in a vintage aircraft, which they learned about and saw firsthand the progression of its design. Within the museum, there’s a theater with genuine airplane seats and a big screen that provided students with a realistic experience of flying with the U.S. Naval Blue Angels.
It wasn’t just aviation that students were exposed to during the field trip. In addition, presenters from various community service fields, including nurses, doctors, representatives from Westmoreland 911 and paramedics.
A gigantic crash fire truck and police cruiser and state police helicopter and Bearcat were on display giving students the opportunity explore the vehicles, try on gear, talk with firefighters, school resource officers and helicopter pilots and learn about the ways they serve the community. Latrobe’s K-9 officer Zeus was on hand with Acting Police Chief Bob Derk as students learned the K-9’s value to the department, his job duties, and his most important skill, his incredible sense of smell.
In addition, students visited with Andy the Ambulance, a kid-size robotic ambulance that talks to children about landmarks, the importance of knowing your address, telephone and much more.
Students also got to participate in testing various airplanes to see how they behave differently when they are launched with different tail wings. For the finale, the the children cheered as the big crash fire truck sped down the runway with its lights and sirens on and blasted two gigantic streams of water.
Ferlin said the amazing thing about the field trip is different children enjoy different things, so the format of the field trip is designed for that.
“A lot of these children have never got to experience these kind of things,” she said. “They were very excited.”
And they weren’t the only ones. According to Ferlin, the presenters get as much out of the experience as the students. Over the last five years, Ferlin has forged relationships with many of the presenters, who are always eager to participate.
In addition, for the first time, four seniors from Greater Latrobe’s new aerospace engineering class through Jessica Yetter’s the Greater Latrobe NEXT Career Pathways Program volunteered.
Ferlin is the first to admit the event doesn’t happen without the help of a lot of people, including pilot Darrell Johns, her co-coordinator, and Rossi, who sponsors the event.
Ferlin designed the t-shirt given to each student, donated by Rossi. Ferlin also makes a home-cooked meal for presenters. She said every year, Rossi offers to sponsor it, but Ferlin enjoys making it as a thank-you for the presenters. In addition, The Sugar Shack donated airplane and star cookies.
Aviation is more than a job field or a hobby to Rossi. He calls it the “love of his life” and to get the opportunity to expose these students to that is particularly moving for him.
“Once you see these young children get exposed to the airport..it is thrilling,” said Rossi. “You are opening a whole new world to them that they wouldn’t have a chance to understand anything about aviation for years to come.”
While it was always a project the Westmoreland County Airport Authority was interested in pursuing, Rossi, a longtime authority member, really got the project off the ground when he donated the use of his hangar at the airport for the location.
The air museum is located on the airport’s East Ramp, which is along Route 981, across from Kennametal.
While the museum has limited hours, Rossi said it is available for groups to tour. Anyone interested should contact the airport at 724-539-8100 or for more information, call 724-787-8396.
