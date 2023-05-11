At this time of the year, seniors are busy contemplating the end of their school journey and the next steps toward their future, but another group of students are just starting out. To help them out, kindergarten students from local schools participated in a very special field trip that is designed to expose students to a variety of fields that could be in their future.

The annual Kindergarten Community Outreach Exploratory Field Trip to the KLBE Air Museum at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is the brainchild of teacher Marian Ferlin. With a partnership between Ferlin, Donald Rossi of Westmoreland Mechanical Testing and Research, Inc., and the air museum, the annual field trip tradition is in its fifth year.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

