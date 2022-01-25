Television star Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for Pennsylvania’s vacant U.S. Senate seat, will make an appearance in Unity Township on Wednesday for a meet-and-greet event.
According to the announcement, which was posted on social media Monday, guests at the event will have a chance to meet Oz and ask him questions on important issues related to his candidacy for Senate.
The event is set to begin at 1 p.m. at Giannilli’s II, 4816 Route 30 in Unity.
To attend, make a reservation by emailing jason@doctorozforsenate.com or by calling 610-674-0195.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.