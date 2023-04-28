What advice would you give to up-and-coming medical school students?
Dr. Alan David Christianson, a longtime New Alexandria family practitioner who earlier this week retired, chuckles at the question as he recalls an infinite number of profound lessons learned throughout the years.
“I’ll tell you what, I’ll keep it simple,” he said. “A piece of advice given to me by one of my initial mentors in 1980 when I was training as an intern. He said to me, ‘Al, two pieces of advice: do the right thing and be nice.’”
The words of wisdom have been deeply ingrained ever since.
“I’ve always kept that in the back of my head in my 44 years, and I think the patients appreciate that and they understand,” Christianson said. “They reach a point where they realize that you really are trying to do the right thing for them personally.”
At 70 years old, Christianson has spent well over half his lifetime trying to do the right thing as a medical doctor.
Having graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, Christianson has been practicing since 1979. He fulfilled his residency program requirements at Latrobe Hospital for three years, then worked for several years in Saltsburg before opening his practice in New Alexandria. The building, designed by Christianson, was built in 1983, and opened in May 1984.
“I’ve been putting the word out, trying to recruit for well over a year and nothing has come of it,” Christianson said of his inability to find a new doctor to take over in New Alexandria. “I just want other providers out there to know that there’s an opportunity.”
The veteran physician has seen a host of changes and challenges in health care throughout the years, enjoying a vast variety of technological improvements and later navigating a devastating pandemic.
“Medicine has become much more intense in terms of the insurance side of it and the business side of it, and it’s become far less satisfying,” he said while discussing his thought process as he considered retirement. “I’ve always preferred the clinical face-to-face patient contact, and as I’ve approached my older years, I’ve slowed down a bit and my days can’t be quite as long as they used to be.”
The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc throughout the world, changing a great number of things in the health care field.
“For us in New Alexandria, it was a completely new process to have to work in masks, gowns and gloves for even the most ordinary of medical problems,” Christianson said. “It was a major change for the patients, who struggled at times with masking in a medical facility. We slowly adjusted and the patients adjusted, but the pandemic also brought in many more patients on top of the already heavy patient load, trying to manage the COVID illnesses.”
Christianson lost five of his own patients to COVID-19 illnesses, losses that to this day remain emotionally difficult.
In an effort to further curb virus spread, virtual medicine became the norm.
“Part of my training is to sit and listen and assess the patient’s demeanor, intonation of voice, and much of that changed when we had to go to virtual meetings on the computer,” he said. “I sensed a great loss in my diagnostic abilities by having to deal with many patients now on a TV screen rather than in person. That was far less satisfying to me, and I found it to be a far less satisfying form of medicine. I was happy to have patients back seeing me face to face in person.”
The longtime doctor estimates he took care of the majority of New Alexandria residents. He also treated patients from as far away as Indiana and Blairsville, as well as Latrobe, Ligonier, and even Murrysville.
Christianson’s last day at the West Main Street office in New Alexandria was Thursday, April 27.
He hopes the office isn’t dormant for long.
Initial plans called for Excela Health to place a nurse practitioner at the site to provide the town with a medical presence. For a variety of reasons, Christianson said, those plans never came to fruition.
“I’ve relied a great deal on Excela Health,” he said. “They have a residency program, and we always hope that a resident might settle here, but that did not happen. They have access to nurse practitioners, but that didn’t happen.
“I’ve had several physician assistants here working with me over the years, but they cannot run an office independently, they require a physician by their side. (Excela Health) was not able to find anybody, and through word of mouth with my local medicine circles, I never found anyone.”
Christianson’s patients have been provided with a list of area doctors currently still taking on new patients. Through face-to-face consultations, he’s been suggesting physicians to patients based on their individual needs.
New Alexandria has had a “continuous string” of local doctors operating in town since 1855.
“At least two of the physicians were born and raised in New Alexandria, went to medical school in Philadelphia, then returned to town,” Christianson said. “We’ve had them consistently, and I opened the office in 1984, and I’ve primarily been the only doctor here for the past 40 years. We’re hoping to continue that string eventually. We’re hoping that a doctor will show up within a year.”
As one of the first towns established in Westmoreland County, the retiring doctor noted New Alexandria was a “hub for church, civic and medical activity for over 100 years” before some of the surrounding towns enjoyed increased development.
Speaking early Wednesday afternoon, Christianson notes the midway point of the workweek holds special meaning for him. Since the outset of his lengthy medical career, the doctor has set aside at least half a day each week to travel to area nursing homes where he has patients, in addition to several house calls.
Still heeding the advice of “do the right thing and be nice.”
“I’d usually have three or four patients in each nursing home, and that would also involve house calls for my shut-ins, patients with paralysis and illnesses such that they would be bedridden,” Christianson said.
House calls over the years have taken the doctor as far as Indiana and the Pittsburgh area, as well as Ligonier. He was still doing house calls up until his retirement.
“It’s simply just not done anymore,” he said. “For the patients that I’m still seeing who cannot leave their home, I’ve at least tried to personally call a few doctors to take over their care and ask them if they’d be willing to make house calls for one or two patients that I’m giving them because it is not routine at all anymore.
“If no doctor can be found to make a house call for such patients, then it involves an ambulance ride with all the costs and hubbub that goes with that.”
Looking through old photographs of his storied career, more memories surface, including nearly a dozen trips to the Dominican Republic.
“I had some medical doctor friends who knew about the trips, and they were looking for a doctor to run the medical side of the mission, so I volunteered,” Christianson recalled. “I ended up going for 11 years down to the north coast of the Dominican Republic.”
A medical staff comprised of nurses, and also teenagers to help with the pharmacy, would see anywhere from 100 to 120 patients each day in various villages, meeting inside churches, chapels or personal homes to provide medical care.
Still heeding the advice of “do the right thing and be nice.”
“It was quite an experience, and we’d do that for one week each year for 11 years,” Christianson said. “We made a lot of friends doing that, and I took my daughter, Kate, with me. She was taking Spanish at the time in high school, and she became my translator for many of those medical visits. It was a great father-daughter bonding opportunity.”
Now with retirement in plain view, Christianson is looking forward to more bonding opportunities with family members.
“I promised the family that I would pay my six grandchildren back with the time I stole from my own children,” he said. “I hope to be attending quite a few Little League games and soccer games. I still have a good degree of my health, and I’d like to spend the rest of my days with the grandchildren that I now have, and do all the things and travels that I’ve always wanted to do but just never had the time.”
And he still plans to heed the advice of “do the right thing and be nice.”
