Maintenance repairs to the city’s parking garage and a concrete facelift to the Courtyard Plaza in Latrobe should be in the works in July.
Initial plans call for a pre-construction meeting following the Fourth of July holiday.
“We’re having a pre-construction meeting along with all the tenants who are down in the Courtyard Plaza because we have to have a system to keep them in business while the repairs are taking place,” said Public Works Director Scott Wajdic. “I was also informed the parking garage (project) will be starting July 9. We’ll get to do all that at the same time.”
The project at the Courtyard Plaza off Spring Street by the parking garage includes the demolition of old concrete, which has been patched on multiple occasions.
“(Former City Manager) Mike (Gray) set that up for them to bring some patterns and colors,” Wajdic said. “We’re going to narrow it down somewhat. We’ll get through the pre-construction and how they’ll handle keeping the businesses open while they’re working. That’s their only way in and out, so we have to work with them to keep them open.”
Wajdic didn’t have an initial timetable for the completion of the projects, noting that unforeseen circumstances could cause delays.
“We’re going to find out,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like it’ll take them all that long but there can be some surprises there.”
In addition to new concrete, Wajdic said the delivery ramp will be redesigned to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The handicap ramp that’s ADA compliant comes from the parking garage, but the one coming from the street, it’s a delivery ramp and it’s really steep,” Wajdic said. “It will be (ADA compliant) now.”
The reconstruction of the patched ramp and stairs off of Spring Street will improve access to businesses located in the Courtyard Plaza.
Additionally, officials also anticipate cantilever repairs to the parking garage.
City officials in 2019 spearheaded general maintenance repairs to the parking garage. Further inspection at the time identified issues which must be addressed. Spot repairs uncovered some deterioration in the cantilever.
Latrobe City Council in May approved a $109,022.55 bid from Coordinated Systems Consulting for the work at the parking garage to address “routine deterioration issues.”
Initial estimates previously ranged anywhere between $180,000 to $230,000.
Funding for the rehabilitation project at the parking garage is available from bond refinancing.
