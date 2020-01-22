An ongoing water line replacement project in downtown Latrobe is progressing, engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. told Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) Board of Directors members at Tuesday’s authority meeting.
Gera said project contractor Jet Jack Inc. is “jumping around” to different city streets because of the upcoming Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) schedule related to the work.
“The first thing PennDOT is going to do when they get in there is the intersections, so we’re trying to get all the intersection tie-ins done in case PennDOT gets in there before we’re complete,” Gera told the authority board.
“We can work between the intersections where PennDOT will not be, because they’ll be putting in the cabling, signalization and crosswalks. They won’t pave until the end.”
Gera said workers recently poured concrete pads along Depot Street from Alexandria to Ligonier streets, while final blacktop paving has been done in some sections of the city tied to the project.
An LMA representative or Gera plans to provide an update to Latrobe City Council at Monday’s council meeting.
“I’m very satisfied with what JetJack is doing,” Gera said of the project, which is expected to continue through the winter. “It’s not easy.”
In August, Jet Jack Inc. was awarded the project contract with a bid of roughly $1.8 million.
Aside from the water line improvements, the project calls for the replacement of 11 nearby fire hydrants. Engineers said the work includes the “traffic loop” at Lloyd Avenue and Unity Street, a section that wasn’t done as part of this year’s water line replacement work along Route 981.
The authority board previously approved a resolution to borrow $2,456,993 through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) for the project. The state loan has a term of 20 years with a 1% interest rate, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca said in a news release.
The project will replace approximately 7,000 feet of 100-year-old cast iron water lines along several city streets, including the intersection of Ligonier and Main streets and portions of Spring and Weldon streets, Gibson-Thomas said.
According to the news release, the LMA said “replacing the lines will reduce unaccounted-for water loss below 20%. In 2018, the unaccounted-for water loss was estimated at 40%.”
Without the PennVEST financing, more than 8,000 families would have seen fees increase almost 35% to cover the costs, Petrarca said.
The water line work is being done in preparation for improvements to nine city intersections next spring at Depot, Ligonier and Main streets. City officials said other intersection upgrades include updated traffic signals and handicapped-accessible curb ramps, along with fresh pavement.
In eastern Latrobe, Gera said tie-ins are completed on a 16-inch water line project.
Previously, the project replaced water lines near Carpenter Technology Corp.-Latrobe Specialty Metals, near the Sheetz store along Route 982 and from Cedar Street to the new Latrobe Elementary School.
Gera said the total cost of the 16-inch water line project has decreased to $2.42 million from the contact amount figure of $2.82 million thanks largely to a change order deduction of $488,000.
“These are unit-priced contracts, which means if we bid 1,000 feet of so much line and (the contractor) only puts 900 feet in, that’s what he gets paid.” Gera said.
Gera estimates there will be another estimated savings of $75,000 on the project because of additional rights-of-way access and savings on pipe.
In other business, the authority board:
- Approved 2020 meeting dates and times, including changing all meeting times to 5 p.m. Meetings will be held the third Tuesday of each month, with the exception of the annual reorganization meeting at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, followed directly by the regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m.;
- Approved payments in the water department, including: $314,199.64 to Ligonier Construction for 16-inch transmission line replacement work, $43,547.50 for the St. Mary’s tank painting project, and a total of $34,479 to Gibson-Thomas for line replacement work and Brewery Bridge utility attachment work;
- Approved Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) water department requisition payments of $13,564.75 to Gibson-Thomas for water line replacement work;
- Approved payments in the wastewater department, $352,355.83 to Mele & Mele & Sons Inc. and $41,219 to Gibson-Thomas to work on the equalization tank; $1,915.55 in legal fees to Meyer Darragh related to the equalization tank; $3,900 to Gibson-Thomas on Nine Mile Run reconstruction work, and $67,069.28 to Ferri Contracting for first stage valve replacement work;
- Approved invoices to authority solicitor Lee Demosky for water ($639.80) and wastewater department business ($773.55);
- Went into an executive session Tuesday related to a pending litigation matter.
