On Saturday, June 17, a portion of Ligonier Street in downtown Latrobe will be lined with folks selling flea market items for the inaugural Neighborhood Flea in the Streets.
Stroll the closed portion of Ligonier Street from Main to Depot streets while listening to oldies and searching for treasures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Legend’s Caribbean Grille will be set up and offering jerk chicken meals and more.
Registration to reserve a space to sell is open until Thursday, June 15 (end of business). Registration forms can be found at The Paper Heart and Latrobe Art Center. Cost to register is $10 per 10x10 space.
Proceeds from space reservations and food vendor fees will be donated to the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration.
“We are thrilled to be able to give residents an opportunity to sell their unwanted items and treasure pickers a chance to buy those items while also supporting our city’s 4th of July Celebration,” said Emily Pasqualino, owner and founder of The Paper Heart. “Myself, Michael Tusay (director of Latrobe Art Center) and Beth Straka (from Latrobe Police Department) are hoping to grow the fundraiser and to make this an annual event.”
