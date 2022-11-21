Downtown Latrobe’s annual Holly Jolly Christmas event kicks off holiday season

Following Latrobe’s Community Light Up Night scheduled to take place Thursday, Dec. 1, families and children of all ages are invited to further celebrate the holiday season in downtown Latrobe at the city’s annual Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe event Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This annual holiday event will feature a meet and greet with Santa at the James H. Rogers Memorial Park (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. only) and an additional special appearance by Buddy the Elf. The first 300 children will receive a gift bag sponsored and provided by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Additional event activities will include story time with Mrs. Claus and holiday crafts at Adams Memorial Library, edible dreidel making with WQED at Latrobe Art Center, snowball games with Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation, reindeer food making at Eclectique, Daniel Tiger and Peg+Cat Selfie Stations, DIY snow man kits at Green Goddess, live nativity activities at Holy Family Catholic Church, and barrel train rides. Food trucks will be located on Main Street, and local artists will have booths set up inside Latrobe Art Center selling a wide variety of art and handmade jewelry as part of Latrobe Art Center’s Holiday Artist Market.
The annual Holly Jolly Christmas Gingerbread House Contest will also be returning to this year’s event. Creative bakers and builders can submit their Gingerbread House Contest entry forms online at hollyjollylatrobe.com and drop off their completed houses at WCCC-Latrobe where voting by the community will take place Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 3. Entry forms are due no later than Wednesday, Nov. 23, and completed houses must be dropped off Monday, Nov. 28, and Tuesday, Nov. 29, at WCCC-Latrobe. Winners will be announced Monday, Dec. 5, following Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe.
“We are so excited for this year’s Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe event and can’t wait to celebrate the holiday season with the city’s residents and visitors,” said Michael Tusay, executive director at Latrobe Art Center. “Fan-favorite staples like Santa’s Party in the Park will be returning, but we are also thrilled to offer new activities to the community including new live entertainment acts, new holiday DIY activities, additional holiday character meet and greets, and more. It will certainly be the perfect event to get your entire family in the holiday spirit.”
In addition to all of the holiday activities Saturday, Dec. 3, visitors can enjoy live music and entertainment at the intersection of Main and Ligonier streets, including a special performance by Aubrey Burchell of the 2022 season of America’s Got Talent. Additional performances will follow by the Greater Latrobe Senior High School Choral Ensemble, Christ the Divine Teacher School Chorus & Instrumentalists, and the Laurel Valley Academy of Dance. At WCCC-Latrobe, children and families will have the opportunity to enjoy a meet and greet with Frozen’s Olaf followed by Elsa’s Song and Dance Show.
Holiday shoppers will also have a chance to be rewarded for shopping with local merchants and vendors. Shoppers who visit local downtown merchants can submit a stamped holiday shopping card for a chance to win a gift basket of items from all of the participating merchants including Eclectique, the GLLV Regional Chamber of Commerce, Green Goddess, Latrobe Art Center, Mangata Massage & Holistic Practices, Ricolita’s Café, RKM Kitchen, Rose Style Shoppe, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, The Paper Heart, 512 Coffee & Ice Cream, as well as Latrobe Area Historical Society and the Latrobe Farmers Market vendors (both located inside the Quatrini Law Group building on Ligonier Street).
This event is organized by Adams Memorial Library, the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe Art Center, Latrobe Farmers Market, the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, WQED, and local merchants in partnership with the city of Latrobe.
For more information on all of the Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe festivities, please call 724-537-7011 or visit www.HollyJollyLatrobe.com.
