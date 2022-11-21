Downtown Latrobe’s annual Holly Jolly Christmas event kicks off holiday season

The annual Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe event returns Saturday, Dec. 3. Downtown Latrobe merchants invite families and children of all ages to come to enjoy the start of the holiday season with games, crafts, food, shopping and more. There will also be a visit from the big guy himself as Santa will be in town for a meet and greet at James H. Rogers Memorial Park. Pictured are members of the 2022 Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe planning committee: Mary Lou Townsend (Latrobe Area Historical Society), Ronda Goetz (Rose Style Shoppe), Annette Couch (McFeely-Rogers Foundation), Amanda Wolfe (Blue Sky Sign Co.), Dawn Vavick (Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation), Jennifer Penrose (Latrobe Farmers Market), Rosanne Bodziak (Latrobe Art Center), Karen Herc (Adams Memorial Library), Mackenzie Edmiston (Green Goddess), Joe Bellack (Latrobe Art Center), Jodie Edmiston (Green Goddess), Emily Pasqualino (The Paper Heart) and Liz Kostandinu (WQED Education).

 PHOTO COURTESY OF LATROBE ART CENTER

Following Latrobe’s Community Light Up Night scheduled to take place Thursday, Dec. 1, families and children of all ages are invited to further celebrate the holiday season in downtown Latrobe at the city’s annual Holly Jolly Christmas in Latrobe event Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This annual holiday event will feature a meet and greet with Santa at the James H. Rogers Memorial Park (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. only) and an additional special appearance by Buddy the Elf. The first 300 children will receive a gift bag sponsored and provided by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.

