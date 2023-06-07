Community support for Derry Borough’s recreational offerings has made another pool season and new basketball hoops a reality.
A backboard for one of the two basketball hoops at the community park was vandalized last month. The borough announced Tuesday at its work session meeting it had received a donation this week for two replacements from the Friends of Latrobe, Ligonier and Derry.
The council thanked the group for its donation.
The Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee), which recently donated $5,000 to support opening operation costs for the community pool, is holding a brick fundraiser. The fundraiser will help replace the aging walkway leading to the pool and raise funds for future improvements.
With the community pool opening day set for noon Wednesday, the council is expected to approve updated pay rates for its manager, Greg Rager, and other select positions at its June 13 meeting.
Council is also expected to hire two seasonal landscapers and approve dates for Derry Railroad Days and the Derry Area School District Homecoming Parade.
Road work on North Chestnut Street between state routes 217 and 982 will start Thursday, June 8, and into next week. Derry Construction will be milling and doing the base repair Thursday and Friday, with work expected to last until June 15.
The borough is asking all residents not to park on the road while the work is being done.
The Derry Borough Council will hold its regular meeting 7 p.m. June 13 at the AV Germano Hall.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.