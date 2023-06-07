Community support for Derry Borough’s recreational offerings has made another pool season and new basketball hoops a reality.

A backboard for one of the two basketball hoops at the community park was vandalized last month. The borough announced Tuesday at its work session meeting it had received a donation this week for two replacements from the Friends of Latrobe, Ligonier and Derry.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

