A Donegal Township man was arraigned this week on charges he photographed an underage girl as he sexually abused her in a vehicle near Donegal Lake last year.
Zachary Donald Kastner, 22, was charged with two counts of knowingly permitting and photographing sex acts with a juvenile and single counts of sexual abuse of a minor and criminal use of a communication facility. He was ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond following his arraignment Monday, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police initiated an investigation after the alleged victim reported that Kastner had taken photographs of her while he had sex with her in his car last August while parked near Donegal Lake.
The girl’s age was redacted on court documents released on the case.
Tpr. James McKenzie wrote in court documents that the girl told police she met in the summer of 2019 at the McDonald’s restaurant off Route 31 and later began communicating regularly on social media.
Kastner during an interview with police acknowledged taking the photographs, but claimed he had deleted them from his iPhone. McKenzie wrote that Kastner voluntarily surrendered his phone during the investigation and a forensic analysis of the device at a state police computer crime lab recovered photographs of Kastner and the girl “engaged in sex acts.”
Kastner is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Denise S. Thiel for a preliminary hearing in the case on Aug. 21.
