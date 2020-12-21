Latrobe police charged a 40-year-old Donegal man with simple assault, strangulation, institutional vandalism and harassment after he allegedly attacked a Latrobe woman at her home and then damaged a holding cell at the police department while awaiting questioning.
Police arrested Donald Eugene Kunkle III in connection with an incident Sunday on the 1400 block of Jefferson Street after being dispatched to the area when a neighbor reported a woman with red marks on both sides of her neck came to her door around 2 p.m. asking for help.
When the neighbor told the woman she was going to call the police, the woman fled, Latrobe police Officer Michael Wigand reported in court documents.
As police searched the neighborhood, the heard a woman’s scream coming from the second floor of a home on Jefferson Street and asked the occupants of the home to come out, police said.
According to court documents, the woman “denied Kunkle touched her,” and denied seeking help from the neighbor, saying she “likely scratched her neck herself.”
Officers took Kunkle for questioning at the city’s police station, where Kunkle allegedly “became confrontational.” He’s accused of spitting on security cameras in the holding cell area and dumping water from a toilet in the cell.
Kunkle was arraigned Monday on the charges and released on unsecured bond to await a Dec. 28 preliminary hearing.
In 2015, Kunkle pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated assault in connection with an incident in which he was accused of threatening police and customers with a knife at a Sheetz store in Greensburg. He was sentenced to serve a prison term of three to 10 years in that case.
