After a devastating accident in 2020, a local grocer has given back to the same physical therapy unit that helped get him back on his bicycle.

Ray Charley, one of the owners of Charley Family Shop ‘n Save grocery stores in Greensburg and Murrysville, spent months in rehab after he was struck by a distracted driver while riding his bicycle. He had to undergo surgery for a shattered pelvis and spent months working with physical therapists at Excela Square at Latrobe, Unity Township.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.