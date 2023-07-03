After a devastating accident in 2020, a local grocer has given back to the same physical therapy unit that helped get him back on his bicycle.
Ray Charley, one of the owners of Charley Family Shop ‘n Save grocery stores in Greensburg and Murrysville, spent months in rehab after he was struck by a distracted driver while riding his bicycle. He had to undergo surgery for a shattered pelvis and spent months working with physical therapists at Excela Square at Latrobe, Unity Township.
With the help of doctors and therapists with Independence Health System — Westmoreland Area, Charley rode again.
Inspired by the experience and thankful for the support he received during his recovery, Charley held a fundraising ride in Utah back in October 2021.
Working under the auspices of the Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation, that he chairs, the “Ray Rides Again” event raised $71,000. That money was used for specialized rehabilitation equipment for Independence Heath System rehabilitation gyms in Unity and North Huntingdon townships.
“I was fortunate to have a team of medical professionals of this caliber here at Excela Health,” Charley said. “It’s been a blessing for sure to have world-class quality care right here in our community.”
Charley got his first look at the equipment that was purchased with his donations Friday.
The four new pieces of equipment include an Alter G anti-gravity treadmill, Power Rack Plus Functional Trainer, an upright bike and a Pilates Reformer. The hospital was also able to relocate an existing Alter G to Excela Square in Norwin.
The Alter G was an important piece of equipment for Charley to get back on his feet. It uses air pressure to make the patient feel like they are 20 pounds, helping to reduce pain while learning to walk again, he said.
Amy Sailor, director of Rehabilitation Services for IHS — Westmoreland Area, said she pulled from the experience working with Charley as well as current patient needs.
“We looked at what therapies Ray Charley had benefited from, and what resources could enhance rehabilitation for patients with various diagnoses, especially orthopedic and neurological cases,” Sailor said.
The equipment also expands offerings for those with sports injuries, Sailor said.
Charley wasn’t a fan of the rehabilitation bike the gym had at Excela Square at Latrobe, he said. But the Matrix Upright Cycle from Performance Health left Charley impressed.
“For a rehab bike, that’s gorgeous,” he said.
The bike also has a miniature Pennsylvania novelty plate affixed to it that reads, “Ray’s Ride,” in honor of Charley.
Rehabilitation bikes work differently than ones typically found in gyms. For the upright bike, the goal is to rebuild muscle through the exercise routines.
The Power Rack Plus Functional Trainer is a new piece of equipment and brings a level of rehabilitation equipment not seen in Westmoreland County, according to Adam Dematteo, the lead physical therapist at Excela Square at Latrobe.
“You typically find this kind of equipment at places like the Pirates facility,” Dematteo said. “This is really top-of-the-line stuff.”
The new equipment, thanks to Charley, has opened up the toolbox for physical therapists like Dematteo. Both Sailor and Dematteo said they are still finding new ways for patients to utilize the equipment.
Along with athletes, the new equipment will also help expand offerings for older adults and women’s health.
It all will help move rehabilitation at Excela Square to the cutting edge and honor Charley’s passion for quality local health care.
“We hope to move the needle forward in Westmoreland County,” Sailor said.
