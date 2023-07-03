EDITORS NOTE: Be sure to pick up a copy of the Latrobe Bulletin’s “Saluting our American Flag.” This story along with the history of the flag and flag etiquette will be included. You can download it from latrobebulletinnews.com or pick up a copy at the info booths at the Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration on Tuesday.

One of the rarest objects from the American Revolution resides at the Fort Pitt Museum in historic Point State Park. Made in 1775, the famous standard of Col. John Proctor’s 1st Battalion of Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania—one of the first military units formed west of the Allegheny Mountains—is a vivid reminder of the region’s Revolutionary past. To fully understand its significance, however, it is necessary to go back to the earliest days of the war, less than a month after Massachusetts militiamen faced down the King’s troops at Lexington and Concord.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.