“He was Mr. Saint Vincent.”
Those were the words of real estate developer Ralph Scalise when he described his friend Don Orlando, the former St. Vincent College director of public relations who died Thursday, Oct. 28, at Excela Health Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant, after a brief illness.
Orlando, 71, was a friend to all and liked nothing more than promoting St. Vincent College, where he headed the public relations department for more than 40 years.
And when it came to helping publicize St. Vincent College, as well as the greater Latrobe area, nobody did it better. Don spent his entire career as the greatest ambassador ever for St. Vincent and his love for the school from which he graduated in 1972 was on display every day.
“I knew Don a long time through various organizations, including the chamber of commerce, and when you think of Don Orlando, you think of St. Vincent College,” Scalise said.
“He truly was one of a kind” said Jim Bendel, longtime friend and associate. “Don was a very, very special individual who put everyone else before himself.
“He did so many things for St. Vincent that no one knew about because Don never wanted to take credit. When anyone tried to heap praise on Don for his cooperation, his humble reply was ‘That’s my job, that’s my job.’”
As the Bulletin editor for 17 years and a former part-time employee of St. Vincent College (sports information director for 13 years), I personally had many times to interact with Don and hear those words.
When there were major events happening at St. Vincent, Don would always give the Bulletin a “heads-up” so the editorial department was prepared to offer good coverage. Trying to thank him for making our professional life easier earned that familiar phrase, “That’s my job.”
Even when events at St. Vincent drew national attention, such as when President George W. Bush spoke at graduation or when the college hosted Arnold Palmer’s funeral, Don never forgot about the local news media.
“You guys are here for us every day, not just on special occasions, and we appreciate that,” was a comment Don made many times when we spoke.
Don was the consummate professional and a true gentleman. To say his appearance was impeccable would be an understatement. I can’t help but think Don wrote the book on neatness.
I can remember only a handful of times I encountered Don when he was not wearing a suit or sports jacket, white shirt and tie, but those were occasions when he was not in his public relations mode.
“His repertoire with the media was sparkling, sterling,” Bendel offered. “And his organizational skills were on display every day. He loved his job and it showed.”
Happy to remain in the background, Don’s ego would not allow him to boast about his involvement in the annual Great American Banana Split Celebration in Latrobe but he privately admitted to me that it was one of his pet projects. I knew that first-hand because I met several times with Don and the late Joe Grubel from Valley Dairy in the early planning stages.
Without Don’s foresight, I’m not sure the Latrobe Banana Split Celebration would have become the success that it has.
Don knew that it was important to land a corporate sponsor for the event and that’s when the Dole Food Company came on board. Plus, Don was emphatic that St. Vincent College and its student body be closely involved with the celebration since it was St. Vincent College students who helped spread the word about the invention of the banana split by Latrobe druggist David Strickler in 1904.
Another project Don was very passionate about was the St. Vincent Summer Theatre, which was started by the late Rev. Thomas Devereux in 1969.
Don correctly saw the summer theatre as another way to connect St. Vincent to the Latrobe community and embraced its development and the annual July gala fundraiser. Phil Dymond, former head of the Latrobe Area Chamber of Commerce, and her late husband, Bill, were involved with the St. Vincent Summer Theatre gala from the start and worked closely with Don to promote it.
“He told me I was the only person allowed to call him ‘Donnie,’ Phil reminisced. “He and I were very good friends and when he retired from St. Vincent, it was very emotional. He hadn’t planned to retire when he did but as it turned out it allowed him to spend precious time with his grandchildren.”
Noting his long career at St. Vincent, Phil said, “He was a very special individual. He put everyone before him. He did so many things for St. Vincent and never wanted to take credit for anything. He was content to stay behind the scenes. He was like that with everything. I can’t tell you how many times he reiterated, ‘That’s my job. I’m just doing my job.’”
Active in many Latrobe area community activities, Don was a longtime member of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce and served as chairman of the Board of Directors in the years prior to his retirement. He was a past board chairman of the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau and was actively involved in numerous other organizations and committees that allowed him to promote St. Vincent College and the Latrobe area.
Rich Stillwagon, who graduated from SVC in 1969, said, “I have known Don over the years since attending St. Vincent. He was a freshman when I was a senior. Don was very personable as well as a consummate professional. He was a devoted husband, father and adoring grandfather as evidenced by his many train trips with wife Joanie to visit his only daughter, Trina, and grandchildren, when they lived in Chicago.
“During the five years I worked part time in the alumni office at St. Vincent, Don was a welcome resource in preparing for reunions and recognition events of alumni. Given talking points or outlines of information, Don was always able to fashion outstanding press releases with emphasis on the heart of St. Vincent history and hospitality.”
John Rusbosin of Rusbosin Furniture said, “Don was respected, trusted and a wonderful cheerleader for our region and St. Vincent. I always enjoyed seeing him and the discussion was always uplifting. He supported the GLLV Chamber and Westmoreland Chamber initiatives. I loved to support St. Vincent and Don eagerly spearheaded all effects to share the benefits that St. Vincent offered students, and just as importantly, the region.
“His passion was to help our region and he was obstinate that St. Vincent has been the soul of Westmoreland County prosperity. He will be missed and lovingly remembered. Rusbosin Furniture supplied St. Vincent in many ways (one being the sets for many of the summer theatre productions) and even though Don was not part of that decision process, he was eager to praise our family’s support of the college.”
Don is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joanie; daughter, Trina Orlando Brooks (Jarmon), and grandchildren, Arabella (3.5), Teddy (2) and twins Sofia and Barron Donald (9 months). He is also survived by brother Larry Orlando (Marge).
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 9 p.m. Friday in the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mount Pleasant. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in Saint Pius X. Catholic Church, Summit and Silver Streets, Mount Pleasant, by the Very Rev. Earl Henry, OSB. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.