A Latrobe man is in Westmoreland County Prison after allegedly starting an early morning fire Wednesday during a domestic dispute with his wife.
Police and fire services were called to the home along East Monroe Street in Latrobe around 6:17 a.m. for a working house fire in the basement. 911 dispatchers told crews there was an ongoing domestic dispute happening as well, according to a Latrobe Police Department press release.
Fire crews from Latrobe, Lloydsville, Youngstown and Derry Borough responded to the home and found heavy smoke pouring out of the house, Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile said.
Dale O. Smith Jr., 34, lives at the home and was taken into custody by police shortly after they arrived.
“There was a lot of smoke and not a lot of fire,” Brasile said.
The fire was contained to the basement and knocked down in 10 minutes, according to Brasile. Heat from the fire melted wires to the electrical panel in the basement. Gas and electric service was shut off to the home. No injuries were reported.
The argument, which led to Smith allegedly starting the fire, began when he arrived home from a friend’s house around 1:30 a.m., according to the criminal complaint. Smith and his wife were arguing in the bedroom when he flicked a lit cigarette at her, the wife told police. She extinguished the cigarette, grabbed her two children and left for her parents’ house.
According to the affidavit, around 5:20 a.m. Smith sent over 60 messages and made 10 phone calls to his wife, threatening to kill her and burn the house down.
Shortly after, Smith sent several photos of the fire and a video of him laughing.
Brasile said he believes Smith attempted to put the fire out at one point. In the backyard, investigators observed a garden hose which appeared to be slightly damaged laid next to the back porch along with a fire extinguisher.
When police arrived at the home, Smith was unable to tell them how the fire started or where it was located, police said. After Smith told them his wife left with their children, police were able to contact the wife and confirm they were not in the home.
Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshals were called to the scene and determined the fire started with couch cushions exposed to an open flame.
Smith was arraigned Wednesday with two felony arson charges, felony risking catastrophe, terroristic threats and simple assault, both misdemeanors.
He was booked into the Westmoreland County Prison after being unable to post the $25,000 cash bond. Smith is scheduled to appear Oct. 24 in front of Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady for a preliminary hearing.
Latrobe Code Enforcement has deemed the home uninhabitable until cleaning and repairs are completed. Members of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department were still on the scene around noon, securing broken windows and doors to the home. Brasile said given the circumstances the situation could have been a lot worse.
“Biggest thing is no one got injured, no one got killed and (the police) got the guy,” he said.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
