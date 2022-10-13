Early morning fire in Latrobe

The Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department was still on the scene of an early morning house fire Wednesday along East Monroe Street in Latrobe. Police arrested Dale O. Smith Jr., 34, for allegedly starting the fire after an altercation with his wife. No injuries were reported.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

A Latrobe man is in Westmoreland County Prison after allegedly starting an early morning fire Wednesday during a domestic dispute with his wife.

Police and fire services were called to the home along East Monroe Street in Latrobe around 6:17 a.m. for a working house fire in the basement. 911 dispatchers told crews there was an ongoing domestic dispute happening as well, according to a Latrobe Police Department press release.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

