Christian Domenick was recently promoted to unit director of Adelphoi’s Middle Creek Male Secure Unit.
Domenick began his career at Adelphoi as an overnight youth service worker in 2016, and has served as a shift supervisor for the past five years.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 77F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 9:31 am
Christian Domenick was recently promoted to unit director of Adelphoi’s Middle Creek Male Secure Unit.
Domenick began his career at Adelphoi as an overnight youth service worker in 2016, and has served as a shift supervisor for the past five years.
Domenick earned a degree in criminal justice from Southern New Hampshire University and is a safe crisis management instructor. In his new role, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the male secure program, focusing on the presentation of behavioral therapy. He will also work on developing staff competencies and supervision capabilities.
Domenick is from Latrobe. He and his wife, Amber, have two sons, Ayden and Maverick. He enjoys sports and fun outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing.
Adelphoi is a leading provider of services to over 2,500 at-risk youth and families annually throughout a 30-county area. The program offers a broad continuum of care that includes group homes, foster/adoptive services, education programs, mental health services and community-based programs. To learn more about Adelphoi, call 724-804-7000 or visit www.adelphoi.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.