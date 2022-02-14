A new Dollar General store may be coming to Ligonier Township.
The township’s planning commission on Thursday reviewed preliminary information for the 10,640-square-foot building the Tennessee-based variety store chain is seeking to erect along Route 271 in Waterford.
Bob Gage, senior vice president of development services at GBT Realty, explained the company’s intentions during the meeting. GTB Realty is Dollar General’s separate real estate division that acquires property, builds the stand-alone stores and leases them back to the corporation.
The company is eyeing about 2.7 acres comprising two parcels and a paper road owned by James and Christy Boyd located about 1,500 feet east of the Route 711/271 intersection in the township’s C-2 highway commercial zoning district.
The township has not received a completed land development application for the proposed store as GBT Realty pursues the necessary county and state approvals.
“I’m not asking for anything tonight. I just wanted to introduce it and let you know where we are in the process. We’ve made all the submittals to the outside agencies. We’ve made submittals to your local engineer, and we did get comments back from them this afternoon. So I’m not asking for anything at this point,” Gage said.
The company sent its stormwater management plan to The EADS Group and the Westmoreland Conservation District (WCD) for review and is also awaiting a highway occupancy permit from PennDOT.
The planning commission’s main concerns centered on requests for two waivers from the township’s subdivision and land use ordinance (SALDO) submitted by GBT Reality’s engineer, Steckbeck Engineering & Surveying Inc.
The company is asking to place Dollar General’s loading space at the front of the development, given the Mill Creek floodplain along the property’s southern boundary. The SALDO requires loading docks on the side or rear yard of commercial or industrial properties, but the floodplain would restrict delivery trucks to maneuver and unload on those sides of the building, according to Steckbeck.
The second request asks to omit the required landscape islands from the proposed parking lot and instead add perimeter trees and foliage, also because the floodplain limits the available parking area.
The store size requires a minimum of 29 parking spaces. The additional islands would also hamper a semi truck’s access to the loading dock, according to the waiver request letter.
Planning commission members Sheila Grimm and Jim Darr saw potential issues with pedestrian safety and aesthetics regarding the waiver requests.
“I guess the biggest point of contention that I would have would be it would be visually unattractive,” Grimm said regarding the front-facing loading dock.
Darr worried about having tractor-trailers pull in and back down along the building when unloading merchandise.
Dollar General would receive one large truck delivery every Monday morning before opening hours plus smaller loads throughout the week, according to Gage, pointing out that the plan shows a standard site layout for all stores.
The planning commission has the authority to grant both variances when it considers recommending the land development plan to Ligonier Township’s board of supervisors for approval and could suggest fencing or foliage screening, according to zoning and community development officer Jim Nieusma.
One township resident voiced several concerns about Dollar General’s potential impact in the community and on the environment.
Annie Cassler commented that there are already 24 locations of a “non-essential commercial retail store” within 17 miles of Ligonier, including a Dollar General three miles away in Ligonier Borough.
“This property is zoned commercially and that’s understood. And we’re not anti-business folks,” Cassler said. “It’s incumbent on those of you entrusted with the planning and approval of these businesses to ensure they’re a benefit to our community in every way. And as for Dollar General, I just don’t see it and if you can enlighten me to any benefit or need for this type of business, I would certainly be open to listening.”
Cassler also asked about mitigation plans for stormwater runoff and sewage discharge, given the close proximity of Mill Creek, a Class A trout stream. She and her husband, Jim Stewart, who was recently appointed to the township’s zoning hearing board, live across from the proposed store site, and notice the “soupy” condition of the now-empty field during heavy rains.
While the Dollar General would be served by public water, it would have an on-lot septic tank and field with an alternate location for a second back-up system per state law for commercial operations. Gage is awaiting the final design from the engineer, he said.
Gage explained that building and parking lot stormwater runoff would be captured by two detention ponds and released at a slower rate.
He noted that without approvals from the WCD and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), the land development plan can’t move forward.
“These stores have two bathrooms and a water fountain. They have less water and sewer usage than a three-bedroom house. So it’s relatively small, not very impactful to the surrounding area. We understand that we’re in the floodplain. We’re going through all of the procedures for that. It is being submitted to the county and the state for reviews. And, quite frankly, we can’t get any further unless we can satisfy them with all the designs for what we’re planning to do,” Gage said.
Ligonier Township solicitor Dan Hudock said the initial proposal used the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County interconnection from the Greater Johnstown Water Authority system but could instead bore under Route 271 and tap into the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority line on the other side of the highway, as directed in The EADS Group’s ordinance consistency review of the site plan.
“Our engineer has provided a lengthy list of items that touch each of the different requirements including the stormwater ordinance — which picks up environmental issues certainly — floodplain ordinance and so forth. So I think there’s going to be the natural back and forth and I think a lot of things will be resolved and addressed by the next time that they come forward before you guys with, I’d imagine, the preliminary plan,” Hudock said.
Planning commission member Mickey Corb warned Gage that the planning committee will be focusing on environmental issues when considering the Dollar General plan going into the future.
“We’re going to really, really pound you about that. I mean, don’t act like that’s an easy thing, because it’s not,” Corb said.
Gage also spoke about Dollar General’s expected economic benefit to Ligonier Township, noting that all stores generate a minimum of $1.2 million in gross sales annually.
The company plans to initially staff the store with 10-12 full-time and part-time employees over three shifts, including a general manager and assistant managers.
“You’ve got employment opportunity, you’ve got property tax. We’re adding to your tax base,” Gage said. “You’ve got sales tax on $1.2 million a year plus employment taxes. And it’s a convenience for the residents. It is a need, or they would not consider coming to this location.”
Gage said there is no indication that the Ligonier Borough General Dollar is closing, and that the township location is not a replacement store. The next closest store is on Route 271 in Westmont about 25-28 minutes away.
No timeline has been set for the store’s opening, but Nieusma told the Bulletin that the final land development plan could be submitted to the planning commission as early as March, then approved by the supervisors in April, if the required county and state approvals are in place.
The EADS comment letter states that the township’s approval would be contingent upon receipt of permit/plan approvals including a DEP stormwater discharge permit, a PennDOT highway occupancy permit, an Erosion and Sedimentation Control Plan, and Ligonier Township grading and building permits.
The planning commission anticipates having additional questions about the Dollar General proposal, although members thought Thursday’s meeting was a good starting point.
“We’re not making any decisions tonight,” chairwoman Barbara Nalle assured.
The planning commission’s next meeting on Feb. 24 may be a dedicated workshop on the land development plan if no other items are on the agenda.
“I believe that this information is something we’re going to have to take time at home and read through it and digest it and come up with some questions for you. Along with the comments that were made earlier because I think there were some valid questions being asked that we need to address,” Nalle said.
In other business, the planning commission recommended approval of four subdivision plans that will go to the supervisors for final authorization.
Daniel Speicher, who owns two vacant tracts off of Soggy Bottom in Darlington, is dividing a T-shaped property along Four Mile Run and selling a 0.79-acre portion to his uncle, who plans to build a fishing cabin.
Any development will have to follow floodplain requirements, according to Nieusma.
“The building inspector, when he gets the plans for the house, it will be distinctly marked ‘floodplain’ and he will inspect for flood code at that time,” he said.
Speicher in the future plans to combine the residual land and build as well.
James Wirth is selling 1.5 wooded acres of his Weaver Mill Road property to Andrew and Jennifer Maxwell as a side lot addition to their property. Wirth will retain an existing home on nearly 3.25 acres.
A third subdivision was a little more complex. Joseph and Molly Walton want to add 25 acres to the Hull property from neighbor Barry Sullivan’s more than 130-acre land on the private Fox Glove Farm Lane.
Surveyor Joe Davis of Ross Surveying said he thought the Waltons intended to build on their combined property at some point. The side lot addition will absorb an undeveloped right of way, according to Nieusma.
The last subdivision is the final phase of Thomas Stickle’s subdivision plan on Nature Run. He initially added a small parcel from neighbors Richard and Susan McSorley and is now dividing his merged 16-acre property into two pieces; Stickle will build a new house on the smaller vacant lot and his daughter will acquire the existing house on the larger lot.
The commission also reorganized for the new year, re-electing Nalle as chairwoman, Darr as vice chairman and Grimm as secretary. All regular and alternate members were present except for Dan Weimer.
Nalle, during her closing remarks, thanked township manager Terry Carcella, who attended by Zoom, for his work during his eight years in the role.
The supervisors at their Feb. 8 meeting voted 4-1 not to renew Carcella’s contract after it expires on March 1.
“I want to from the bottom of my heart thank Terry Carcella for his dedicated time and duty to this township. He has been a bright star that has taken this township to the place where we are today. I congratulate him on all the fine work that he’s done. I am very sorry that he’s not going to be here and just wanted to let Terry know that we really appreciate you. Thank you so much for your service,” Nalle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.