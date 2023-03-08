Sprit Airlines

Nine Airbus 320 planes are parked at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. On Tuesday, the Justice Department sued to block the JetBlue Airways’ $3.8-billion proposed takeover of discount carrier Spirit Airlines, which is the airport’s sole airline carrier.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

It’s business as usual at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport despite the news Tuesday that the Justice Department sued to block JetBlue Airways’ $3.8-billion proposed takeover of discount carrier Spirit Airlines, which is the airport’s sole airline carrier.

In much the same way as when Spirit Airlines agreed to sell itself to JetBlue last summer, airport officials are taking a wait-and-see approach to the latest news regarding the acquisition.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

