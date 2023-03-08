It’s business as usual at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport despite the news Tuesday that the Justice Department sued to block JetBlue Airways’ $3.8-billion proposed takeover of discount carrier Spirit Airlines, which is the airport’s sole airline carrier.
In much the same way as when Spirit Airlines agreed to sell itself to JetBlue last summer, airport officials are taking a wait-and-see approach to the latest news regarding the acquisition.
According to the Justice Department’s complaint filed in a Massachusetts court Tuesday, JetBlue’s plan would eliminate the unique competition Spirit – and about half of the ultra-low-cost airline seats – provides, leading to higher fares and fewer options for travelers.
The acquisition, according to the Justice Department, would negatively impact consumers, and specifically working and middle class Americans who travel more for personal reasons rather than business and must pay their own way.
JetBlue, which announced Monday that the DOJ activity was expected this week, argued that the combination would allow it to better compete with large airlines that dominate the U.S. market. The deal also would give the airline access to more Airbus jetliners and pilots, both which are in short supply as travel demand remains strong.
In a joint statement, JetBlue and Spirit said they will “continue to advance our plan to create a compelling national challenger to the Big Four airlines.”
Instead, Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said they are turning their attention to the good news.
“We are happy to get ready to start up the Myrtle Beach route early and continue to serve Orlando as always,” said Monzo, referring to recent news that Spirit Airlines would begin flying out of Arnold Palmer May 5, a month earlier than expected.
With regard to the JetBlue-Spirit Airlines acquisition and the litigation from the Justice Department, Monzo said officials here in Latrobe hope that they are able to settle their differences, but doesn’t think it will have much impact on the airport’s operation.
“It is what it is,” said Monzo. “We’ll deal.”
The DOJ’s action wasn’t unexpected as the Biden administration has vowed to take a hard line against deals it considered to be anti-competitive and sued to block several other mergers. However, the administration has failed to stop several deals. After a host of travel disruptions over the past two years and after carriers received $54 billion in payroll aid to weather the pandemic, the administration has focused a lot of attention on the airline industry.
Meanwhile, JetBlue is still awaiting a ruling on its Northeast partnership with American Airlines, which the DOJ sued to undo in 2021.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.