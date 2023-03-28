Isolation hurts.
Research has shown that loneliness can not only affect mental health of people of all ages, but it can also increase the risks of poor physical health, dementia, coronary artery disease, stroke and early death.
“It can cause depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, problems with sleep and even with cognitive development in youth,” said Laurie Barnett Levine, chief executive officer of Mental Health America of Southwestern PA (MHA). “People with mental illness often feel alone and isolated and that their families don’t understand them. They can’t relate to their families and sometimes because of their behavior, their families have given up on them. Many people who consider suicide feel alone and hopeless and like there is no way out.”
Pittsburgh television station WQED recently produced a documentary, “Alone: Isolation Hurts,” exploring those issues. It will be shown Wednesday at a free public screening at the Mary Lou Campana Chapel and Lecture Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg (UPG). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the half-hour documentary starts at 7, followed by a panel discussion. The event is being held in collaboration with MHA, UPG and WQED. Major funding was provided by Staunton Farm Foundation.
WQED’s Beth Dolinar, producer and narrator of the documentary, will be moderator of the panel that includes several professionals and students.
“We Americans are as lonely as we have ever been,” she says at the beginning of the film. “Isolation is making us sick.”
She called it an empty silence, a feeling of not belonging.
Two of the people interviewed identified with those experiences.
Andrea Shockling said that drinking beer became her way of not feeling alone. Joel Richard said that his depression and loneliness had become a dark place that became comfortable.
“When you get used to it,” he said, “it can be like staying in bed under a blanket. It’s a warm and fuzzy place.”
Levine noted that the screening location was chosen to attract college students who can sometimes feel alone even in a crowded room. It’s a challenge to leave home, be away from family and make new friends, all while taking on the workload of studying.
“We know that our youth are struggling after Covid and college is a time when young people are very vulnerable,” she said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has done studies in recent years during the pandemic and coming out of Covid, and it’s showing high rates of depression and thoughts of suicide in youth, particularly female. And there’s a higher rate of emergency room visits in young females. I think it’s because women are more social than men and they are more prone to think about their feelings, and then they are not able to relate to anyone.”
Women in abusive relationships also have a difficult time when they’re isolated.
“They feel like they can’t leave, and like they couldn’t even use a telephone to talk to someone about how they feel because they might be overheard,” Levine added.
Heather McLean is the chair of the Ray of Hope, a suicide prevention task force, and is the emergency behavioral health coordinator for Westmoreland County. As a panelist, she will focus on staying connected as a way to aid people experiencing mental health issues and to prevent suicide.
“The pandemic is going to reflect the epidemic of loneliness that we have both locally and nationally,” she said. “The suicide rate for Westmoreland County in 2022 was 66, the highest we’ve recorded since 2005. If this trend continues, we will unfortunately surpass the suicide deaths in 2023.”
The number one protective factor against suicide, she explained, is connectedness. “The pandemic played quite an exceptional role in suicide. It contributed in so many ways, whether financially, or in isolation or for staying at home for a couple of years.”
Dolinar has been involved in a number of films for WQED. She and David Solomon, director of production at the station, developed the idea to focus on how people were affected by isolation during the pandemic, and on loneliness in general.
“We started with Andrea, the graphic artist in the documentary,” she said. “I had seen a graphic essay that she had done telling her story about descending into alcoholism during the pandemic. She was cut off from people who would have been around her. I saw that and it really resonated.”
Andrea stopped drinking on Dec. 1, 2020.
Dorothy Bradshaw’s story is about being on the other side of a glass partition watching her mother pass away. She had filmed those last hours with her phone.
“I don’t want to be alone when it’s my turn,” she said about dying. “I want somebody to hold my hand.”
In another segment, three generations of the Ifft family witnessed Sally, their beloved special needs relative, regress when she became socially isolated. They feared that she would not rebound when she was able to resume previous activities in the programs that for decades had made a positive impact on her life.
The segment focusing on an unlikely friendship demonstrates how two people—one a college student and the other an elderly woman—can provide companionship at life stages where either one of them could be lonely and feel isolated.
They are Julie Cleer, a sophomore at LaRoche University in Pittsburgh, one of a handful of students placed with residents at Vincentian Terrace Senior Community. She gets free housing in exchange for helping Audrey Hathaway with some chores and committing to some weekly volunteer work at the center.
Although they are separated by six decades, they’ve become close friends and, they’ve agreed, they “were made to be with each other.”
Dolinar included a senior citizens center because loneliness is rampant across all age groups.
“It seems that stage of life is particularly difficult because family is moving away and friends are passing away,” she told the Bulletin. “Those are challenges for the aging.”
Richard was depressed before the pandemic and had attempted suicide in 2014 after his father passed away. He was able to pull himself out during the shutdown by becoming a virtual participant in table top games.
“Having an obligation each week saved my life,” he said.
He has since become a data and communications specialist for NAMI Keystone Pennsylvania and is an outreach presenter for them. He will be one of the panelists.
“I am a person with lived mental health experiences and I go out and tell my own story to schools and businesses and to peer to peer programs,” Richard said. “It’s important for me to share my story because mental illness is common and is nothing to be ashamed about. You don’t see people being ashamed of having a cold or getting a fever, but there’s still some stigma behind mental health.”
Licensed clinical social worker Gayle Pamerleau is director of counseling at UPG. She previously served on the MHA board and was on the steering committee for Ray of Hope. The documentary and its focus on loneliness and isolation, she noted, is particularly important for young people.
“Right now, the reality is that we have a group who did high school during the pandemic and so they are less comfortable and less experienced with face to face interactions, like initiating connections and dealing with conflicts,” she said. “What I hope that the students take away from the presentation is an awareness that this is a pervasive problem in our culture across populations and locations, not just for college students and young adults. I want them to know that they are not alone and that other people struggle, and that something can be done. There are ways to get help.”
The documentary can be viewed at wqed.org/mentalhealth. Registration for the screening is available at wqedalonescreening.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.