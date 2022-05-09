ANNVILLE – As National Nurses Week is celebrated May 6-12, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wishes to acknowledge and recognize its more than 400 nurses and let them know that they are greatly appreciated for their selfless work caring for residents at Pennsylvania’s six veterans homes.
“Nurses are the heartbeat of care and we have the very best working at our veterans homes,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “They are selfless, compassionate and highly skilled. Our veterans deserve the best and that is exactly what they get from our dedicated and caring nursing staff. The homes can’t exist without our exceptional team of nurses and I am incredibly proud of each of them.”
“Our nurses provide outstanding care to the veterans and their spouses, never wavering during the challenging pandemic or at any time,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs. “Due to COVID-19, they have been pressed to personal limits like never before, but always show that their concern for the well-being of the residents is a top priority. Our nurses are true heroes and we applaud their faithful commitment and consummate professionalism.”
The veterans homes employ certified registered nurse practitioners, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses. In addition to the nurses, there are nearly 500 certified nursing assistants who also provide outstanding care to residents.
The DMVA continues to search for dedicated nurses looking to serve those who served by offering competitive wages; paid vacation, holiday and parental leave; flexible work schedules, and many other benefits.
The six homes DMVA operates are: the Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home in Philadelphia; the Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center in Scranton; the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home in Hollidaysburg; the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in Erie; the Southeastern Veterans’ Center in Spring City, and the Southwestern Veterans’ Center in Pittsburgh.
For information about employment, residency and volunteering at Pennsylvania’s veterans homes, visit www.VeteransHomes.pa.gov. To apply for rewarding nursing positions at DMVA, visit DMVA Nurse Employment Opportunities.
You can also learn more by following DMVA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padmva or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padmva.
