Underwater vegetation in the private Unity Township lake along Route 130 where a 52-year-old man died late Saturday may have contributed to his death, divers involved in search efforts suggested.
According to a coroner’s report, Patrick A. Takitch, 52, jumped into the water around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and never resurfaced.
Multiple fire departments responded to the lake on the 2200 block of Route 130 near Pleasant Unity to search for Takitch, according to the coroner’s report. His body was recovered around 7:45 a.m. Sunday by search and rescue teams.
“I know at one point one of the boat rescue teams assisting divers at the scene had to help pull out one of our divers who became tangled up.
“That grass grows pretty thick and is 8 to 10 feet high … it can be really treacherous for swimmers and divers,” Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team Capt. George McFarland told the Tribune-Review.
Deputy coroner Steven E. Grabiak pronounced Takitch dead at the scene at 8:47 a.m. Sunday.
McFarland told the Tribune-Review the Murrysville Medic One dive team discovered Takitch’s body in about 15 feet of water, and said witnesses at the scene told divers that Takitch had been swimming in the lake previously..
Cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, toxicology and further investigation, according to the coroner’s report.
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home of Latrobe is handling arrangements.
