Ligonier Township is asking residents to stop putting leaves and yard waste in storm ditches after it has led to a few arguments between residents and road crew members.

During his manager’s report, Michael Strelic told the supervisors and public it has received reports of residents raking and blowing leaves and other debris into the ditches along the road. He said the road crew has been confronted by residents for blowing the leaves back onto their property.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.