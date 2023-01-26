Ligonier Township is asking residents to stop putting leaves and yard waste in storm ditches after it has led to a few arguments between residents and road crew members.
During his manager’s report, Michael Strelic told the supervisors and public it has received reports of residents raking and blowing leaves and other debris into the ditches along the road. He said the road crew has been confronted by residents for blowing the leaves back onto their property.
“We are doing it and we are doing it on purpose,” Strelic said. “The priority is keeping ditches clear and keep stormwater running down along the sides of the road, not in the road.”
Supervisor Stephanie Verna asked if the township has issued any correspondence to residents asking them to stop. According to Strelic, road crew members are being confronted and at times yelled at by residents. This has led to an unwritten rule by the road crew to avoid clearing particular ditches to avoid potential confrontation.
Verna said the current course of action needed to stop.
“We have property owners that are coming out, confronting our workers as they’re trying to conduct their job to preserve the assets for the whole township,” Verna said. “Let (the employees) report back to you and then I would ask that you submit a letter to those individuals rather than the crew not perform their job.”
Supervisor Dan Resenic said he was aware of at least two incidents last year but Strelic said there have been more.
An incident last April resulted in officers from the Ligonier Valley Police Department arresting a township employee for disorderly conduct. At the time, the employee was clearing a ditch when the property owners confronted the employee, in which both parties yelled at one another.
Charges against the employee were later withdrawn as part of an agreement with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.
Strelic will be able to hang up one of his many hats as the township supervisors approved the hiring of a new code and zoning enforcement officer.
The supervisors unanimously approved hiring Rick Krouse for the position at Tuesday’s meeting. The position has been vacant since its former officer, Scott Hogan, left about three months after being hired. Strelic has been covering the position since this past fall.
Krouse is expected to start around the first week of February and will be paid $19 an hour.
Resenic called Krouse’s hiring another step forward for the township.
“He’s a real good guy and I’m happy he was still available,” Resenic said.
Resenic said employee retention at the township and filling of vacancies is a national problem.
According to data from the Chamber of Commerce of the United States, Pennsylvania has 88 available workers for every 100 open jobs.
The supervisors also unanimously approved the fee schedule for Mike D’Arrigio of Apex Companies, the township’s sewage enforcement officer.
Some of the supervisors wanted to compare rates between Apex, EADS and other companies but with some billing by the hour and others by the job, that comparison was too difficult to initially make.
Supervisor John Beaufort suggested the board look at the sewage enforcement rates later in the year in order to make a better-informed decision. He urged the township to approve D’Arrigio because it needs someone now.
Terrell Funk was also unanimously appointed to the recreation board by the supervisors, filling a one-year seat that expires Dec. 31.
Funk has previously served on the board and has been “a great asset,” according to Strelic.
Bethany Caldwell presented the board with updated 2022 budget figures. The township closed out the year around $149,000 under budget. Caldwell credited the surplus to increased tax revenues and decreases in expenses.
“We budgeted very conservatively and (tax items) just performed, they all went up,” Caldwell said. “We underspent $59,000 and that was due mainly to staff vacancies and projects were put on hold. That reduced some of our benefits and pension costs.”
Caldwell added the budget had an error, a duplicate expense item, in which it expected to incur a cost that was covered by an in-kind labor match.
Even with the savings, the township was not immune to increased expenses. The township paid more to cover legal fees, increased fuel costs and replace aging equipment, Caldwell said.
The Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors will next meet 7 p.m. Feb. 14.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
