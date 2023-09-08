Greater Latrobe School District held its fifth – and final – community forum Wednesday to gather comments on the master facilities plan as the school board expects to vote on a plan later this month.
While the process actually began some 18 months ago, the conversation began even earlier when Kurt Thomas joined the district as director of facilities, operations and planning in 2015.
After auditing the condition and future vision of facilities, and energy assessment for the district’s five schools, administration building, stadium and athletic complex, a Capital Improvement Program was created that would allow the district to be more proactive instead of reactive to facility issues.
The top priorities were determined to be the junior and senior high schools – one built in 1974 and one in 1966. The junior high, Baggaley Elementary and Mountain View Elementary were renovated in the late ’90s.
“We have not had a major renovation in any of those buildings in 20 years,” said Superintendent Michael Porembka at the forum.
Conversations about a facilities master plan actually began prior to the pandemic, but were shelved for obvious reasons. Eventually, the district hired SHP – an Ohio-based builder that specializes in school buildings. Over a year and a half, the educational visioning process was conducted involving administrators, teachers, students and parents meeting a total of 16 times. Summaries of the meetings and other information is available to the public on www.futureglsd.com.
According to Porembka, the process allows the district to align facilities with its instructional goals, look toward the future and what will be needed and restructure unused facilities into areas that will effectively support learning. The senior high school, for instance, was designed for 1,200 students and accommodates 600 currently. The junior high, Mountain View and Baggaley elementary schools, similarly are undersized by half.
Porembka told the crowd that’s 150,000 square feet of unused space that the taxpayers are paying to keep clean, cool, heated and maintained.
“We are oversized,” said Porembka.
Even if the district does nothing other than maintaining its current buildings, they will continue to cost the taxpayers money.
“If you think nothing needs to be done, I’m sorry, you’re wrong,” he said.
There are basically two options the district is considering. Both options would result in tax increases.
The first is to simply maintain buildings and simply “kick the can down the road.” However, that option still comes with a price tag to the tune of $91.8 million to $121.2 million just to maintain facilities at the district.
“We can’t afford to kick the can down the road any farther,” said Porembka.
It would require the district to borrow $105 million over 10 years and it would assume the debt over a 30-year period to lessen the impact on the taxpayers. But, the taxpayers would be looking at an addition of 11.25 mills over a 17-year period just to maintain the buildings.
The other option is to rebuild and revitalize the buildings, which would cost a total of $150 to $187 million. Because of the large price tag, it would be done in three separate phases: an addition to the senior high to accommodate moving the freshman class fully into the high school, design and construction of a new junior high where the tennis courts are currently located for seventh- and eighth-graders and lastly, plans related to Baggaley and Mountain View elementary schools.
In addition, the rebuild/revitalize option will allow the schools to incorporate modern safety and security features like those added at LES, such as internal locks and wings that lock down in case of an emergency. Porembka shared a number of testimonials from teachers.
“LES is designed for what I do,” one teacher said.
“A building constructed with modern school security at the forefront is a blessing,” a teacher from another building commented about LES.
The tax implication for the first phase would be 8 mills over five years for borrowing $50 million over four years ($10-$15 million per year) with a 30-year period to pay it back. The second phase would be a similar amount and add 2 mills for a total of 10 mills from 2024-2031.
Although a decision hasn’t been made yet, the district would have to make a call on what to do with the two Unity Township elementary schools that currently are only half full. The district would consider consolidating the schools into two elementary schools and closing one, or renovating the two schools to better accommodate the number of enrolled students.
“I don’t know what that answer is sitting here in 2023,” said Porembka.
Consolidation is the simplest solution, according to Porembka, but that doesn’t mean it’s the right one for the district. Consolidating would also come with a cost, so it isn’t a “free” option.
Another factor is the fact that costs continue to rise, which is why the decision must come soon. For instance, five years ago when the new LES was built it cost $32 million. Today, the same project would cost the district $74 million.
Although the school board hasn’t voted on which option to pursue, the facilities committee on the board has sided with the rebuild and revitalize option. The board is expected to vote at its next regular meeting Sept. 19.
While no one on the board relishes raising taxes, Porembka reminded attendees that Greater Latrobe at 88 mills currently sits as the fifth lowest school district in Westmoreland County.
Choosing the rebuild/revitalize option is something that’s aligned with Greater Latrobe’s mission and vision. Porembka said since he’s been employed by the district, it’s always been a leader.
“We’ve never followed. We’ve always led,” said Porembka.
While not all in attendance agreed with the plan, there were a few who agreed that the time is right.
“I appreciate that this is a tough job for you,” said Ralph Jenko, a member of Latrobe City Council.
He added that he thinks it would be helpful if the district were to make the decision on the two elementary schools as early as possible and that the district makes some important cost-saving moves now to show taxpayers the district understands the impact of tax increases.
