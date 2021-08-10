A North Huntingdon Township man accused of gunning down a Penn Township couple may face the death penalty.
Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck announced that he will seek the death penalty in the case against 53-year-old Victor Frederick Steban in the May 16 shootings of Jacob R. Erdeliac, 40, and his girlfriend, Mara Casale, 27. The shootings came amid a four-day crime spree by Steban that police said started May 14 and included accusations that he shot into homes in Hempfield and Sewickley townships, set his own house on fire in North Huntingdon, robbed and stole from Erdeliac and Casale, possessed weapons illegally and threatened a motorist.
Steban was arrested May 18, two days after police said he killed Erdeliac and Casale as they returned home from a motorcycle ride. Police said that Steban drove to the Clairidge-Elliott Road Home that the couple shared, waited for hours in a tree line about 150 yards away and ambushed them.
Investigators maintain Steban approached Casale as she walked to the house and shot her on the back porch with an AR-15 rifle, then killed Erdeliac as he still sat on the motorcycle. He then returned his attention back to Casale, shot her one more time just to ensure she was dead, and then stole Erdeliac’s trunk to drive away, according to police.
Police captured Steban two days later when he was spotted walking near his house in North Huntingdon.
According to Peck, it appears that Steban made sure Casale was dead so she couldn’t be a witness in Erdeliac’s slaying. Because prosecutors believe the double-killing occurred during a robbery and burglary, it provides grounds for a potential death penalty case.
At his preliminary hearing, testimony was introduced that suggested Steban confessed to police and blamed the entire incident on a recent breakup with his girlfriend. Although there is evidence that Steban and Erdeliac had some history, Peck didn’t comment further on the animosity between them.
One of the homes Steban allegedly shot at is the Hempfield residence of Dennis “Rooster” Katona, the former national leader of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, who also had issues with Steban, according to testimony.
In the court filing, prosecutors laid out all six criminal cases against Steban involving the house shootings and other offenses police said happened over the four days.
Peck confirmed Steban is also a suspect in a separate case involving a car bomb set in front of another North Huntingdon home on May 15, which is still under investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.